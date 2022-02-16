Church members invited to upcoming 2022 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction

Latter-day Saints with callings related to temple and family history — including Young Women class presidencies and Aaronic Priesthood quorum presidencies — are invited to participate in the upcoming 2022 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction that will be broadcast in conjunction with RootsTech on Thursday, March 3.

The theme is “Joyfully Bound to the Savior Through Ordinances and Covenants: The Blessings of Power and Protection.” Guests will participate in panel discussions with Church leaders about the blessings of participating in temple and family history.

Participating Church leaders include Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Primary General President Camille N. Johnson; Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Family History Department; and area presidencies.

The Churchwide broadcast will be available for on-demand viewing beginning March 3 at noon mountain time on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and YouTube. It will be available at 6 p.m. in Gospel Library in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Chinese and nine additional languages.

The following are invited to participate:

Stake and ward councils

Bishoprics and branch presidencies

Elders quorum and Relief Society presidencies

Young Women and Primary presidencies

Ward mission leaders and missionaries

Ward temple and family history leaders and consultants

Young Women class and Aaronic Priesthood quorum presidencies

During the 2021 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction, viewers had the opportunity to virtually accompany general authorities and general officers on 45 worldwide visits into the homes of people to “watch ministering at its finest,” as Elder Bednar described it.

The meeting’s theme came from a statement by President Russell M. Nelson at the April 2020 general conference: “I promise that as you increase your time in temple and family history work, you will increase and improve your ability to ‘Hear Him.’”

In addition to Elder Bednar and Elder Hamilton, other Church leaders led small group discussions with ward and stake representatives, families and youth regarding experiences, perspectives and best practices in temple and family history work. The Church leaders included Elder Gary E. Stevenson and Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Terence M. Vinson, then a member of the Presidency of the Seventy; Elder Shayne M. Bowen and Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, General Authority Seventies; and President Joy D. Jones, Primary general president.