9 ways to watch or listen to April 2022 general conference + 3 ways to prepare

On April 2-3, millions worldwide will tune into the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It’s the first general conference in two years that will be open to the public — with 10,000 people attending per session in the 21,000-seat Conference Center. Tickets for the conference are being distributed to stakes and districts in the U.S. and Canada.

Those attending conference are encouraged to use public transportation, as construction on and around Temple Square is limiting parking and accessibility. A conference session ticket also serves as a ticket to ride any UTA transit option during conference weekend, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The April 2020 general conference was broadcast from a small studio in the Church Office Building, while the October 2020 and April 2021 general conferences originated from the Conference Center Theater. The October 2021 general conference was back in the Conference Center auditorium. with family members of the speakers in attendance.

Five sessions will be held this weekend: Saturday at 10 a.m. MDT, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Saturday evening session is a women’s session; all women and young women, including those who turn 12 in 2022, are invited.

The conference will be translated into more than 93 languages and broadcast to more than 170 countries and territories on the Church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org and other media, noted a letter from the First Presidency sent in February.

