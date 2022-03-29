British Pageant scheduled for this summer postponed to 2023

The first Latter-day Saints missionaries to Great Britain arrived during an election campaign and saw the slogan “Truth Will Prevail,” during the 2017 British Pageant on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Chorley, England. Credit: Simon D. Jones, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Actors portray the Ashton family, main characters in the 2017 British Pageant, in Chorley, England, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Credit: Simon D. Jones, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Captain Dan Jones as portrayed in the British Pageant 2017 in Chorley, England, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Credit: Simon D. Jones, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Fun at the Country Fair prior to the British Pageant performance in Chorley, England, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Credit: Simon D. Jones, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Volunteer actors portray Margaret and Twizzleton Turley, who emigrated to America following their conversion to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 1800s, during the 2017 British Pageant on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Credit: Simon D. Jones, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Jeannie Wills and her husband, Chris, work on costumes for the British Pageant at their home in Solihull, England, on June 16, 2017. Wills is a service missionary and had also been called as costume design manager for the pageant. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Jeannie Wills sews a costume for the British Pageant at her home in Solihull, England, on June 16, 2017. Wills is a service missionary and had also been called as costume design manager for the pageant. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Elder M. Russell Ballard and his wife, Sister Barbara Ballard, meet with young members of the British Pageant. Credit: Photo by David MW Pickup

Due to current events in Europe, the British Pageant will be postponed until 2023, the Europe Area presidency announced in a letter sent to Church leaders in the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to a Monday, March 28, announcement on the Church’s U.K. Newsroom. 

In the letter, the area presidency expressed love and gratitude to pageant leaders and volunteers who have already expended great efforts to produce a message of hope and faith in Jesus Christ and the Restoration of His gospel.

“We now have precious additional time to consider how best we keep the torches burning through the wards, stakes and beyond,” British Pageant President Craig T. Wright said. “Through humanitarian service, media, community engagement and outreach, we will become instruments to help many more people to come unto Christ as we move forward.”

Many members of the Church across Europe have been volunteering in a variety of ways to help with the developing humanitarian crisis resulting in Eastern Europe from the current armed conflict.

Read more: What the Church is doing to help in Eastern Europe

The British Pageant was scheduled for August 2022 in England, and auditions and creating costumes had already started, according to the pageant’s social media posts.

For those who have already volunteered, their applications are still valid for 2023, according to a post on the British Pageant’s Facebook page.

The pageant reenacts the story of Heber C. Kimball and the first missionaries to England and early converts to the Church in England through words, song and dance. 

The pageant was first performed in 2013 as a one-time event. It was later performed in 2017, and it was scheduled to continue every four years. President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who served as a mission in England, attended one of the performances. It was postponed from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In Nauvoo, Illinois, a British Pageant titled “Truth Will Prevail” is one of two pageants slated there for this summer. The Nauvoo Pageant, titled “A Tribute to Joseph Smith,” and the British Pageant are performed every other night on an alternating basis.