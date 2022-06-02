Children ages 3-11, their parents and Primary leaders and teachers are invited to watch an upcoming Friend to Friend virtual event with activities, music and messages from Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Primary general presidency.

The Face to Face-style broadcast, titled “Temples Are the House of the Lord,” will be available starting Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time (MDT). The broadcast was previously scheduled for July 16, 2022, but was rescheduled so all languages will be released at the same time.

The video broadcast will be produced in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Additionally, translated versions will be available in French, Italian, German, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin and Cantonese, according to information about the event posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Video segments to be made available on demand

Like previous Friend to Friend broadcasts, parents are encouraged to watch the event with their children at their convenience — during the live broadcast, during home evening, on Sunday or at another time. The event will have short segments that can be watched over and over again.

These videos will be available in all languages listed above on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Gospel for Kids YouTube (English, Spanish, and Portuguese), Gospel Library, and Gospel Media.

Previous Friend to Friend events

During the first Friend to Friend broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, two young “field reporters” took the virtual audience inside Elder Ulisses Soares’ office and spoke with the Apostle about making covenants with God at baptism.

The virtual audience of Primary boys and girls, parents and leaders sang songs, colored pictures, played with rocks, “traveled” around the world to hear stories and listened to special messages from President Russell M. Nelson, Elder Soares and the Primary general presidency.

In the second Friend to Friend broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, the Primary general presidency joined the children hosts and explorer to help children learn more about baptism, the Holy Ghost and the sacrament.

Originating in English, Spanish and Portuguese, the broadcast included interactive activities, videos and songs focused on the covenant path. Like the first event, it is now available on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel for on-demand viewing.