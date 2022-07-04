New Zealand has its first service missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he is Elder Alex Murphy. Despite Elder Murphy’s physical and mental conditions, he has always wanted to serve a mission and did not let these stand in the way of this desire.

Elder Alex Murphy, a service missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is pictured in Hamilton, New Zealand, May 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

To obtain educational assistance for him and his sister, who also has special needs, the native New Zealander’s family moved to the United States when he was 5 years old. This move made it difficult when Elder Murphy began to see his Arizonan friends leaving on missions.

Things started to look up in November 2018 when service missions became an option. Service missions provide an opportunities for those unable to serve proselyting missions to still serve, allowing for accommodations depending on the individual’s circumstances.

This meant Elder Murphy would be able to serve. As he began his mission papers, though, medical complications came up, slowing down the long-awaited process, reported the Church’s New Zealand Newsroom.

Eventually the Murphy family found themselves back in New Zealand. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit they were forced to close their business and planned to move to Utah. Heavenly Father seemed to have other plans, however, as the Murphys felt prompted to return to New Zealand, arriving a day before the border closed. There, service missions had not yet been established, forcing Elder Murphy to continue waiting.

Elder Alex Murphy likes to drive the John Deere “buggy” around Camp Tuhikaramea, in Temple View, New Zealand, while doing maintenance as part of his work as a service missionary, May 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Murphy earlier this year was finally able to submit his mission papers, which brought a mission call soon after. The excitement continued when he discovered he would be serving for the next two years in New Zealand, exactly where he had hoped.

Elder Murphy now enjoys his new title and work. He serves in a variety of capacities such as at the Church’s Camp Tuhikaramea, which was developed by his great uncle. Here, Elder Murphy does maintenance and enjoys driving the “buggy” utility vehicle.

In addition, the New Zealand elder teaches early morning seminary alongside his mother, attends weekly classes for the institute of religion, sings in the Hamilton Interfaith Choir, takes piano lessons on his great-grandfather’s piano, has helped the St Vincent De Paul organization and his personal favorite: groundskeeping work at the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

Of her son, Lizett Murphy said, “Throughout all the change and waiting, he has been positive and hopeful and feels that everything is good.” She continued: “We have seen a much happier, accomplished, full of purpose, independent Elder Murphy. Being able to serve on a daily basis is bringing him to a new level of being.”