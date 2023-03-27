Learn about and see photos of the 2023 Mesa Easter Pageant, which begins March 29

Actors depict the Savior’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem during a dress rehearsal for the annual Mesa Easter Pageant. Performances for the 2023 season run March 29 through April 8.

MESA, ARIZONA — The Mesa Easter Pageant has returned to the north lawn of the Mesa Arizona Temple for nine performances beginning March 29 through April 1, and April 4-8.

Believed to be the largest annual outdoor Easter pageant in the world, it is also one of three that Church leaders authorized in 2018 to continue worldwide. Accompanying that announcement was a statement that said “the goal of every activity in the Church should be to increase faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and to share His gospel message throughout the world.”

Actor Trevor Orme depicts the Savior during a dress rehearsal for the Mesa Easter Pageant. Performances for the 2023 season run March 29 through April 8. | Scott Adair

The beloved community tradition, titled “Jesus the Christ,” is a musical dramatization that highlights the powerful and poignant moments of Jesus’ life from His humble birth to His glorious Resurrection as told in the King James Version of the New Testament. The story is presented by more than 400 costumed cast members, with the addition of live animals and special effects.

The event began as an Easter sunrise service on the temple grounds in 1938 by a group of young people.

Actors depict the Savior’s telling of the story of the Good Samaritan, during a dress rehearsal for the Mesa Easter Pageant. Performances for the 2023 season run March 29 through April 8. | Scott Adair

A new script and score, written by composer Rob Gardner, debuted last year as the pageant returned after a three-year hiatus due to major renovation of the temple and surrounding grounds.

Several new scenes were added to the script, including Peter walking on the water, as recorded in Matthew 14.

Ben Mason, who portrays Peter for the first time this year, reflects on how rehearsing for that scene has already affected him.

“As far as we know, there have been two people who have ever walked on water — one of them was a God and the other one was Peter,” he said. “So, the fact that Peter could walk on the water at all for any length of time is amazing.”

Actor Ben Mason depicts the Apostle Peter walking on water, during a dress rehearsal for the Mesa Easter Pageant. Performances for the 2023 season run March 29 through April 8. | Scott Adair

Mason continued, “As I’m doing that and realizing that the time he starts to sink is when he takes his eyes off the Savior and worries about the wind and the waves and it ends with him crying out, ‘Lord, save me,’ it really kind of hit me that we’re in that position all the time — with troubles and trials in our life. And even when life is going good, we live in a fallen world and we would be behind the eight ball forever if not for Jesus’ sacrifice for us. So that crying out, ‘Lord, save me,’ really resonates with me, and I try put every ounce of feeling into it because that’s how I feel.”

Another cast member, Corwin Smith, is one of the longest-serving cast members as he is in his 31st year. At 6 feet, 2 inches tall, Smith portrays an imposing Roman soldier, a role he has filled for 20 years and still wears the original prototype soldier costume he helped create out of leather and metal.

A mob jeers at Jesus in a scene from the Mesa Easter Pageant performed on the Mesa Arizona Temple grounds. Performances for the 2023 season run March 29 through April 8. | Scott P. Adair

He remembers as a young boy watching the pageant and wanting to grow up and be a Roman solider in the pageant.

Auditioning at age 14, he was cast as a shepherd, but he kept returning and was eventually asked to portray a Roman soldier.

“Being in the pageant is kind of a light in my life. I really enjoy it. It makes the story real to me, and it’s definitely a spiritual experience,” he said, adding that he has missed only a few years for various reasons but keeps returning to audition for the part he loves. “I plan to keep doing it until they kick me out.”

During a dress rehearsal for the Mesa Easter Pageant, women sing after finding the Savior’s tomb empty. Performances for the 2023 season run March 29 through April 8. | Scott P. Adair

Pageant chair Matt Riggs said, “It is a remarkable experience being a part of the pageant. Each person involved is dedicated to sharing the life of Jesus Christ so others can come to know Him and feel His Spirit.”

Shows begin at 8 p.m. Close to 9,200 chairs are available and attendees are encouraged to come early to secure a seat. Parking is limited and light rail is recommended. More information and FAQ can be found at MesaTemple.org.

In a scene from the Mesa Easter Pageant, children interact with the Savior. Performances for the 2023 season run March 29 through April 8. | Scott P. Adair

In addition, a video documentary, “Jesus the Christ — Mesa Easter Pageant: Behind the Scenes,” will debut on KSL-TV between general conference sessions on Sunday, April 2, at 12:30 p.m. Mountain Time. It will also be available on the KSL-TV app and YouTube channel.

On Easter Sunday, April 9, two radio stations will broadcast the soundtrack: Arizona radio station KTAR 92.3 FM will air it from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Arizona Time, and Utah radio station FM100.3 will air it from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time.