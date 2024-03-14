Special issue of For the Strength of Youth focuses on Savior

The March 2024 issue of For the Strength of Youth magazine focuses on how youth can find strength through Jesus Christ.

This month, each young man and young woman in every ward and branch of the Church should receive a special copy of For the Strength of Youth magazine that focuses on the Savior and a new copy of the standards guide “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices.”

Direction on what to do with the magazines that have been sent to each unit of the Church comes in a letter sent to ward and stake leaders from the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department.

The March issue of the magazine is focused on “Jesus Christ Is the Strength of Youth,” according to the letter. The content of the magazine was created in a way to help today’s teenagers and preteens to better understand how the Savior can be their strength.

The phrase for this issue’s theme comes from Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s October 2022 general conference address by the same name.

In that message, Elder Uchtdorf said: “The best guide you can possibly have for making choices is Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is the strength of youth.”

The cover of the March 2024 issue of For the Strength of Youth magazine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Magazine cover: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Artwork: Victorious, by Kelsy and Jesse Lightweave

Elder Uchtdorf also wrote an article for this issue of the magazine inviting youth to find the Savior’s message for them by studying His life and teachings.

“Jesus Christ wants to be part of your life — a constant, daily presence, in good times and bad. He’s not just standing at the end of the path, waiting for you to catch up with Him. He’ll walk with you every step of the way. He is the Way!” he wrote.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, leads the magazine issue with an article titled “Find Your Strength in Jesus Christ.”

In his article, President Holland wrote to the youth encouraging them to remember that they are all children of Heavenly Father and that Jesus Christ is their Savior.

“It’s your choice to follow Jesus Christ and make Him your strength. … You find the way by embracing the gospel of Jesus Christ as you exercise faith in Him and repent of your sins. You deepen your relationship with Him when you choose to be baptized in His name and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. You then continue on His gospel path by keeping the commandments, receiving ordinances, honoring covenants and living as His disciple,” he wrote.

Each article illustrates a “strength” the Savior can help youth build — to overcome sin, sadness, weakness, fear and other challenging moments in life. Others are about the strength to prepare, serve and study the scriptures. Authors include youth and general leaders of the Church. like the late President M. Russell Ballard; Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman; the first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox; and the second counselor in the Primary general presidency, Sister Tracy Y. Browning.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will provide a copy of the March 2024 issue of For the Strength of Youth magazine to every youth in the Church. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the letter, members of ward and ward youth councils are invited to consider a few ideas of how to distribute the magazines and what to say to those receiving copies. Those ideas include:

Visit with each youth when giving a copy of the March 2024 magazine and the pocket guide. These visits could occur during regularly scheduled interviews, through personal contact at the youth’s homes or at other opportunities.

Let youth know that this magazine issue is dedicated to helping them know how Jesus Christ can be their strength. Invite youth to read and study the two resources.

Express your love for the young woman or young man.

Invite each youth to a youth activity or Sunday meeting.

Extend other invitations as directed by the Spirit.

In an email sent Wednesday, March 13, the Church said some units are still waiting to receive their shipments of the magazines and standards guides. The email says the remaining shipments should be shipped to units or unit leaders by March 22.