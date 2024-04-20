Latter-day Saint soccer pro Olivia Moultrie featured in ESPN article

United States' Olivia Moultrie participates in the second half of a women's international friendly soccer match between the United States and China, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. The U.S. won 2-1. Moultrie, a Latter-day Saint, was recently featured in an ESPN article.

In only her fourth season with the Portland Thorns, Olivia Moultrie has already had a significant impact on the National Women’s Soccer League — not only for the 18-year-old’s playing abilities, but also for her influence on the NWSL’s age rules.

In 2021, Moultrie successfully sued the NWSL for the right to sign a contract at age 15, which set the stage for the league’s youth movement. The NWSL has since adjusted its regulations, and most clubs now have several players younger than 18.

Moultrie, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was featured in an April 18 ESPN article talking about her role in the NWSL’s youth movement.

“I guess it is cool now, just the amount of signings that are happening because of that,” Moultrie told ESPN. “Obviously that wasn’t the intent going into it, but of course it’s pretty cool to see the game grow that way because that was the intent the whole time: that [if] you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

“There shouldn’t be some number that’s stopping you from going toward [your goal].”

Moultrie made headlines when she signed an endorsement deal with Nike at age 13 and became the youngest player in NWSL history at age 15.

Earlier this year she was thrilled to be named the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year, an honor awarded to the top player within the United States’s Youth National Team system.