2 Latter-day Saint returned missionaries selected in NFL draft

Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) hauls in a pass before getting tackled by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (34) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Vaki was one of two Latter-day Saint returned missionaries taken in the 2024 NFL draft.

Two college football players who served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were selected in the NFL draft over the weekend while others signed as free agents or were invited to team mini-camps.

Safety/running back Sione Vaki and wide receiver Devaughn Vele, both from the University of Utah, heard their names called during the latter rounds NFL draft on April 27.

Sione Vaki

Utah running back Sione Vaki, right, scores a touchdown in front of Washington safety Vincent Nunley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. | Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Vaki, a standout on offense and defense, was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round with the No. 132nd overall pick. The Lions traded away picks in the fifth and sixth rounds to move up and get the 22-year-old from Antioch, California.

Like many missionaries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 22-year-old Vaki served his mission in two areas of the world. He spent his first five months in the Tonga Nuku’alofa Mission before being reassigned to the Utah Salt Lake City West Mission.

“The mission opened me up to be able to communicate and talk to everyone and just try to be a light to those around me, try to be an example,” Vaki told the Church News in 2023. “I’m not the greatest at doing that. But the mission definitely helped me in trying to just uplift everyone’s day, in any way I can.”

Devaughn Vele

Utah Utes WR Devaughn Vele (17) tries to get away from Penn State Nittany Lions LB Curtis Jacobs (23) as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound Vele was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round with the No. 235 overall pick.

The 26-year-old served his mission in Samoa.

“There are countless lessons I learned as a missionary that are applicable to what I’m doing now as a football player,” Vele told the Church News in 2021. “I learned in my mission to trust in the Lord and His processes.”

Also NFL bound

Other college football players who served missions were not drafted but signed as free agents or were invited to NFL mini-camps.

Noah Atagi , an offensive lineman from Weber State, received an invitation to a mini-camp with the Chicago Bears. Atagi served his mission in Antofagasta, Chile.

, an offensive lineman from Weber State, received an invitation to a mini-camp with the Chicago Bears. Atagi served his mission in Antofagasta, Chile. Clark Barrington , an offensive lineman from BYU and Baylor, signed as a free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders. He served his mission in Kampala, Uganda.

, an offensive lineman from BYU and Baylor, signed as a free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders. He served his mission in Kampala, Uganda. Dallin Holker , a tight end who played at BYU and Colorado State, signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints. Holker served his mission in Vina del Mar, Chile.

, a tight end who played at BYU and Colorado State, signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints. Holker served his mission in Vina del Mar, Chile. Ryan Rehkow , a punter from BYU, signed as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. Rehkow served his mission in London, England.

, a punter from BYU, signed as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. Rehkow served his mission in London, England. Isaac Rex , a tight end from BYU, signed as a free agent with the Detroit Lions. Rex served his mission in Samoa.

, a tight end from BYU, signed as a free agent with the Detroit Lions. Rex served his mission in Samoa. Max Tooley, a linebacker from BYU, signed as a free agent with the Houston Texas. Tooley served his mission in London, England.

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) scores against the UCF Knights during the Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News