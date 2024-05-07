Church of Jesus Christ responds to major flooding in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Streets are flooded after heavy rain in Sao Sebastiao do Cai, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 2, 2024.

Flooding in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has forced some 200,000 people out of their homes, with at least 90 people dead and more than 130 missing.

Authorities consider it the state’s worst-ever crisis caused by natural disasters.

News reports say some 80% of the population is without running water right now, a week into the flooding. Many also do not have telephone or internet services.

The airport, bus station and main roads are all blocked or closed going into the capital of Porto Alegre — and more than two-thirds of the nearly 500 cities in the state are affected by the flood waters. Field hospitals have been set up to help those affected.

The Beira Rio stadium and surrounding area is flooded after heavy rain in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. | Carlos Macedo, Associated Press

A social media post on the Church’s Autossuficiência Brasil and Brazil Area accounts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints explain that the Church is responding to the disaster.

“[T]he Brazil Area office is mobilized to make all possible efforts possible to help and help the population of Rio Grande do Sul, our dear brothers and sisters and friends, at this time of great sorrow,” the post said in Portuguese.

To date, 18 Church chapels are being used as shelter and the Church is directly coordinating its humanitarian aid response with the civil defense of the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The post goes on to say that Church members who want to make donations to those affected by the calamity can do so through official government organizations that are coordinating donations through civil defense and social funds.

Some of the cities in Rio Grande do Sul — which is about the size of the country of Ecuador — were already suffering from at least three previous major floods in less than eight months.

The rains are expected to continue in the area, along with high winds.

Streets are flooded after heavy rain in Sao Sebastiao do Cai, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Thursday, May 2, 2024. | Carlos Macedo, Associated Press

A bicyclist wades through a street flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Carlos Macedo, Associated Press