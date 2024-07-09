A family choir sings during the afternoon session of the 183rd Semiannual General Conference on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013.

A children’s choir from northern Utah will sing during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. Children from within 85 miles of Salt Lake City are invited to audition. Audition applications must be submitted online by Friday, July 12.

According to the notice posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the choir will rehearse weekly starting in mid-August until general conference. Those who participate in the choir will also be invited to perform in the Church Music Festival in November 2024.

Who can apply for the general conference children’s choir?

Those eligible to audition include:

Children ages 8-13 with unchanged voices (soprano/alto).

Those who live within 85 miles of Salt Lake City.

Family members (siblings, etc.) are welcome to apply together. Each must fill out a separate application.

Attendance is required for all rehearsals. Only one absence will be excused; those who miss more than one absence may be made an alternate or be dismissed from the choir. Attendance at the dress rehearsal is mandatory.

Rehearsal schedule

Rehearsals will take place on Sunday afternoons at Temple Square on Aug. 18 and 25, and Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29, all 4-5:15 p.m., with a 3:30 p.m. check-in.

The mandatory dress rehearsal in the Conference Center will be Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, with a 9:30 a.m. check-in.

The performance will be on the day of general conference, Saturday, Oct. 5, with the children expected to be at the Conference Center 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

How to apply and audition instructions

The child’s parent or guardian must fill out the application by July 12, found at https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/serve/casting/general-conference-childrens-choir?lang=eng. Family members should submit separate applications and indicate on the application which family member(s) they are applying with. Prepare all the necessary information, including the audition file before submitting the application.

To audition, the child should sing a cappella the first verse of “A Child’s Prayer,” starting on the correct pitch (D). The audition can be recorded using a smartphone — video is preferred but an audio-only recording will be accepted.

Church Music Festival

All members of the children’s choir for October 2024 general conference will be invited to participate in the annual Church Music Festival, scheduled for Nov. 16 in the Tabernacle at Temple Square. Commitment is not required to sing in general conference.

The festival is a global broadcast that features submitted music by members around the world, hymns and songs from the new hymnbook, and music from featured regions of the world. The rehearsals will take place on Sunday afternoons from 4 to 5:15 p.m. in the Tabernacle for a few weeks prior to the festival, and there will be a dress rehearsal the week of the festival.