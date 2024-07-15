Church leaders, Tongan prime minister discuss ways Church and government can help country’s children and youth

Elder Peter F. Meurs, second from left, presents Hu’akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, prime minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, with a copy of "The Family Proclamation" on Thursday, July 4, at the capital in Nuku’alofa. Sister Maxine Meurs and Elder Sione Tuione, an Area Seventy, watch.

Elder Peter F. Meurs, General Authority Seventy and Pacific Area president, met with Hu’akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, prime minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, on Thursday, July 4, at the capital in Nuku’alofa.

The week of their meeting, the South Pacific nation was also celebrating the 65th birthday of the king of Tonga, His Majesty King Tupou VI. Elder Meurs and his wife, Sister Maxine Meurs, and Elder Sione Tuione, an Area Seventy, watched some of the festivities with the prime minister from his office, including a parade and marching band and several naval ships in the nearby harbor.

“That was a very nice start to our meeting with the prime minister,” Elder Meurs told the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

During their meeting, the leaders spoke about ways the government and the Church are helping young Tongans to grow into successful adults and good citizens by getting a solid education, working toward a career, raising a family and being guided and strengthened by faith in Jesus Christ throughout their lives.

Elder Meurs described the meeting as “warm, friendly and open.” The two also discussed the collaboration of the Church on several projects, such as breakfasts at primary schools and hospital upgrades, as well as the need for Starlink, a satellite internet provider.

Elder Meurs explained that in areas with little internet connectivity, such as the outer islands of Tonga, it is difficult for the Church to stay in touch with leaders or for members to participate in programs such as BYU–Pathway Worldwide and English Connect, which would allow native Tongans to increase education and find job opportunities without leaving the country.

Elder Peter F. Meurs and Sister Maxine Meurs, left, meet with Hu’akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, prime minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, on Thursday, July 4, at the capital in Nuku’alofa. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“But online jobs must have reliable internet and bandwidth,” Elder Meurs noted.

The two also discussed many values shared by the Church and the Kingdom of Tonga, including love of God, following the teachings of Jesus Christ and raising families.

Elder Meurs shared with Sovaleni the Church’s 12th article of faith, which states that Latter-day Saints “believe in being subject to kings, presidents, rulers, and magistrates, in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law.”

“This means,” Elder Meurs said, “that we strive to be good citizens, loving and supporting one another, and obeying the law of the land.”

The prime minister was presented with a copy of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” which outlines some of the teachings of modern-day prophets and apostles regarding marriage and family.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the prime minister last year during a ministry tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. The prime minister also visited Salt Lake City in fall 2022 and met with two Apostles as well as leaders of Church education.