‘God is always there’: Latter-day Saint Olympians share messages of faith, trust in God’s plan at devotional

Taylor Booth, a professional soccer player and Latter-day Saint Olympian, was a featured speaker during a devotional with Latter-day Saint Olympians in Versailles, France, on July 28, 2024.

At age 14, Taylor Booth said, he moved away from his home in Utah to pursue his dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

Within three years he was learning to navigate life in the professional sports world while living on his own in Munich, Germany.

In a recorded message, Booth told a young adult audience at a devotional in Versailles, France, how his faith in the Lord and membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints guided him through those pivotal years.

The 23-year-old is now a forward for the U.S. men’s soccer team, preparing to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“The one thing that has stayed constant with me through all these experiences and journey has been my faith, knowing that God is always there for me,” Booth said. “It’s helped me stay grounded. It’s helped me look at the bigger picture and remember that He is aware of me. He knows my needs. He knows my strengths and my weaknesses, and He wants nothing more than for me to feel His life and joy.”

Booth was joined by other Latter-day Saint Olympic athletes and one Church leader in addressing young adults on the topic of “Sports and the Gospel” at a devotional in a Versailles meetinghouse on Sunday, July 28. The devotional, streamed live in French and translated into English, is available for viewing on YouTube.

Speakers included Alexis “Lexi” Lagan (U.S. women’s air pistol); Whittni Morgan (U.S. women’s 5,000-meter run); Booth (U.S. men’s soccer); Courtney Wayment (U.S. women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase); Rudi Sordes, who composed music for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics; and Elder Franck A. Poznanski, an Area Seventy who presided at the meeting.

Never alone

Booth said one of his favorite parts of the gospel is knowing that God’s children are never alone.

“He’s always there for us, no matter what we are going through, in the highs and lows,” he said. “He is always a friend for us, and He’s going to show us love.”

When he was living and playing in Germany — “going through many difficult experiences,” including culture shock and a new language — Booth met and befriended a missionary couple. They took an interest in Booth, attended his games and ministered to him on a regular basis. One day he came home from training to find a batch of homemade brownies and a note that reminded him to “love the Lord.”

United States' Taylor Booth, right, battles for the ball with New Zealand's Sam Sutton during the men's Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Marseille, France. | Daniel Cole, Associated Press

“That’s something that has stuck with me for a long time,” he said. “It’s something that was small and simple, but it helped me so much and made me feel so loved.”

Booth said he is often asked how he balances his faith with his professional life. It’s a question everyone should consider.

“What price are you willing to pay for discipleship? Am I going to sleep in on a Sunday morning when I have a free day? Or do I wake up, get ready, go to church, take the sacrament and feel His love?” he said. “I have a long ways to go, but it’s nice to know that I have a loving Savior who urges me to keep going, keep striving and keep loving.”

Trusting in God’s plan

Lagan, a two-time Olympian, talked about the tendency some athletes have of comparing themselves to others. Citing 2 Nephi 4:27, she said such comparisons strip one of peace, perspective, direction and unique lessons to be learned.

“Why should we let comparisons rob us of the peace and the joy that come from trusting in God’s plan for us?” she said. “I strive daily to remember how Heavenly Father knows me and loves me as His unique and individual daughter. I pray that we may find solace in our assurance that our Heavenly Father knows us individually and loves us perfectly. May we support and uplift one another in our respective journeys, recognizing that each of us is a beloved child of God with a unique path.”

Alexis "Lexi" Lagan, a Latter-day Saint Olympian, speaks during a devotional with Latter-day Saint Olympians in Versailles, France, on July 28, 2024. | YouTube screenshot

‘Many little miracles’

Morgan, a distance runner from BYU, was heartbroken to learn she needed to undergo knee surgery several months before the U.S. Olympic track and field team trials. It was the latest in a series of injuries over the years, and she feared it would end her Olympic dream.

Yet when two people who finished ahead of her at the trials opted to drop the event, Morgan got the spot.

In her remarks, the 26-year-old spoke of overcoming injuries and doubts and the importance of faith and perseverance. She also spoke about the unwavering support of others and the power of prayer.

Whittni Morgan, a Latter-day Saint Olympian, was a featured speaker during a devotional with Latter-day Saint Olympians in Versailles, France, on July 28, 2024. | YouTube screenshot

“There’s so many little miracles throughout the whole process that are kind of insane when you look back on them,” she said. “And He was there the whole time.”

At one point, she asked the Lord to miraculously heal her knee. When it didn’t happen, she learned to trust in His “different plan.”

“God got me here, and I’m going to keep that faith and that trust with Him,” she said. “I know that He is the reason I am here.”

‘In good hands’

Faith has been an integral part of Wayment’s journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After coming in fourth in 2021 at the trials for the Tokyo Olympics in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, the 25-year-old qualified for Team USA by finishing second in this year’s trials.

Courtney Wayment, a Latter-day Saint Olympian, was a featured speaker during a devotional with Latter-day Saint Olympians in Versailles, France, on July 28, 2024. | YouTube screenshot

“My relationship with God and my Savior has really helped not focus so much on outcomes, because at the end of the day, there’s so many things that can happen,” she said. “Regardless of accolades, success, anything like that, my relationship with God and my Savior has been so strengthened, and my worth is tied to Their love, and Their love is unconditional. ... As long as I turn to Them, I know I will be in good hands.”

Gathering Israel

Elder Poznanski, the concluding speaker, said watching these athletes and hearing their inspiring messages of faith in the Savior reminded him of President Russell M. Nelson’s statement that the most important work anyone can do in these latter days is to help gather Israel.

“When I look at these incredible athletes, I think about their efforts and how that helps to gather Israel,” he said. “They show an example in their own way, with their focus on their sports and how they compete. It’s a challenging lifestyle, and despite their busy schedules, they are here to testify of Christ and be an example to others. If they take their time to express their feelings to those who watch this video, for me, that’s participating in the gathering of Israel.”

Elder Franck A. Poznanski, an Area Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during a devotional with Latter-day Saint Olympians in Versailles, France, on July 28, 2024. | YouTube screenshot