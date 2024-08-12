Kenneth Rooks receives congratulations from President Holland

Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, clears an obstacle during the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

After winning the silver medal in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kenneth Rooks received a congratulatory telephone call from President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I congratulate him and all the athletes who remind us of what is possible when we give our all to something,” President Holland wrote in a social media post on Sunday, Aug. 11. “Kenneth, like so many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, does extraordinary things in life both in and out of the spotlight.”

President Holland continued: “My mind turns to the ‘races’ that all of us run — those daily challenges and experiences that help us grow as children of God as we strive to be more like His Son Jesus Christ. It may not feel as if it comes with a medal or trophy, but we know that the prize is real. It is what Christ conveyed at the conclusion of the Crucifixion when he said, ‘It is finished’ (John 19:30). ‘Into thy hands I commend my spirit’” (Luke 23:46).

Rooks gained national prominence after falling and coming back to win the 3,000-meter steeplechase crown at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July 2023.

The Latter-day Saint returned missionary and others reflect on the story with spiritual lessons in a 12-minute video produced by the Church.

“It’s not fun to go through some of those challenges, and sometimes it doesn’t really feel fair,” Rooks said in the video. “But I know that is why Jesus Christ performed the Atonement. As we strive to just keep trying and do the best we can to come unto the Savior, He will reach back to us and He will strengthen us. I have felt His hand in my life a lot.”

Rooks also talked about the habit that helps him stay calm before a race. He said some athletes like to listen to specific types of music, but he takes a different approach.

“For me personally, I want to try and stay as relaxed as possible because I do get so nervous,” he said. “And the scriptures help calm me down and help remind me what matters most. Prayer is very important.”

Coach Ed Eyestone said he has heard Rooks’ prayers and noted that he has never heard Rooks ask God to help him win. Instead he asks for Heavenly Father’s help in doing his best in each race.

In July 2024, Rooks wrote an article for the Church titled, “From Tripping to Triumph,” in which he shared lessons he learned from his fall and comeback in the U.S. national championships. He encouraged readers to do the following:

Be patient with yourself. Keep going. Rely on Jesus Christ.

“There is always hope when you fall down — you just need to get up and try again,” Rooks wrote. “The Savior will help you through the challenges you have.”