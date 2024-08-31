PROVO, Utah — More than 16,000 individuals converged on the Brigham Young University campus in Provo, Utah, with the shared interest of learning and growing faith in Jesus Christ during 2024 BYU Education Week.
Facts about Education Week:
3,000 people attended the first program, held more than 100 years ago, Jan. 23-28, 1922.
This year there were 16,179 participants
68% women and 32% men
People came from each state in the U.S. and seven other countries (Australia, Canada, Mexico, Netherlands, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom).
1,007 classes were taught by 301 presenters.
7 buses and 20 vans were used to shuttle attendees across BYU campus
The program requires the support of hundreds of BYU employees from many departments and more than 500 volunteers.
Each year the five-day conference attracts people from throughout the Church. This year, Education Week — Aug. 19 through 23 — brought attendees from as far away as Australia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and all 50 states of the United States.
One of the highlights for 2024 was the devotional by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Attendees chose from 1,007 classes taught by 301 presenters, including the general presidencies of the Relief Society, Young Men, Young Women and Primary organizations, as well as representatives from the Church Educational System and the Church History Department, and other experts and professionals in various fields.
The theme for this year was found in Romans 12:2, “Be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind,” which highlights the apostle Paul’s instruction to grow in faith, develop individual gifts and together become “one body in Christ” (Romans 12:5).
Below are photos taken throughout the week that give a glimpse into the annual learning program, meant to help participants be “renewed in mind.”