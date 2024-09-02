Young men and leaders from the Lakeview Ward of the Centerville Utah North Stake hike in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024.

Luke Larsen could see the summit of Kings Peak — the highest point in Utah — but he was having serious doubts about the last mile.

To reach the top, an elevation of 13,528 feet, involved a steep, daunting scramble over rocks and boulders. The 18-year-old was feeling altitude sickness. His head hurt, and he felt nauseated.

He was debating whether to continue when he saw the other 27 young men and leaders of the Lakeview Ward of the Centerville Utah North Stake begin to make the final ascent.

“Maybe it was peer pressure, maybe bravery, maybe foolishness, but I’m like, ‘Man, I’m going to regret this if I don’t at least try,’” Larsen said later.

The young man, who left to serve a mission one month later, summoned his courage and offered a silent prayer to Heavenly Father, asking for the strength to reach the summit. He then began to climb.

Luke Larsen, in a red shirt, begins the final climb to the summit of Kings Peak, the highest point in Utah, in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Jorge Dennis

Larsen’s decision to push on under those difficult but manageable circumstances resulted in the kind of growth and faith-strengthening outdoor experience The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hopes for each young man and young woman.

These kinds of camp experiences will make a difference in their lives, said Young Men General President Steven J. Lund.

“Young men need camps where they can gather away from worldly influences, build lasting, gospel-centered relationships and strengthen their faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ,” President Lund said in a 2023 Church News article.

Larsen and other young men recently shared with Church News how their summer camping experiences have taught valuable lessons, strengthened testimonies and blessed lives.

Young men and leaders from the Lakeview Ward of the Centerville Utah North Stake sit around a campfire in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Jorge Dennis

Backpacking, campfires and testimonies

Every few years over the past decade, teacher- and priest-age boys and their leaders from the Lakeview Ward have organized extended backpacking trips — typically five days and four nights — in the Uinta Mountains.

The concept is gaining momentum around the Centerville Utah North Stake. Six of the nine wards did similar backpacking trips in the Uintas, and the other three had multiday camping activities in other locations, in an effort to help young men unplug, get into nature and do hard things, said Jorge Dennis, who serves as stake Young Men president.

Young men and leaders from the Lakeview Ward of the Centerville Utah North Stake hike in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Jorge Dennis

“Our entire stake has made a significant effort this year to do these kinds of experiences,” Dennis said. “With what these experiences do for our young men and the testimony meetings around the campfire, these are conduit experiences that help our young men connect with the Savior. That is the ‘why.’”

Dennis said this year’s Lakeview Ward campfire testimony meeting lasted about two hours as young men shared experiences and feelings.

“Each one seems to get better and better,” Dennis said of the campfire testimony meetings. “I kept thinking, ‘I wish every bishop in our stake could be sitting here so they can see and feel why we do these things.’”

Sharing the load

Josh Bartholomew, a 16-year-old priest who just started his junior year at Viewmont High School, was one of 28 young men and leaders from the Lakeview Ward who participated in the 50-miler that included Kings Peak.

Planning for the hike started about a year in advance, Bartholomew said. The boys learned to map out a route with water sources and good camping spots.

Young men and leaders from the Lakeview Ward of the Centerville Utah North Stake hike in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Jorge Dennis

The group learned endurance as it covered roughly 10 miles each day. At one point, a member of the quorum struggled to carry his gear. His backpack and belongings were redistributed among the group until he was ready to take them back. The service experience fostered unity and friendship among the quorum.

“I can have faith in my quorum brothers and leaders that I will be safe, and if I ever need help, or if others need help, we will always be there for them,” Bartholomew said.

Said Larsen: “In our quorum, everyone helps each other out. ... By sharing and supporting each other, we were all stronger together.”

Young men and leaders from the Lakeview Ward of the Centerville Utah North Stake hike in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Jorge Dennis

‘God’s hands helped me’

Larsen continued to pray for strength as he slowly crawled over boulders on his way toward the summit of Kings Peak.

“It seemed like every five steps I had to take a break because the altitude was getting to me,” he said. “Despite that, the other guys in the group kept encouraging each other and kept me going.”

Larsen’s prayers were answered as he eventually reached the top, where he shared a joyful reunion with the quorum, including his older brother, Trevor Larsen, and his twin brother, Evan Larsen.

From left, brothers Evan Larsen, Luke Larsen and Trevor Larsen pose on the summit of Kings Peak in July 2024. | Jorge Dennis

“I felt the biggest sense of accomplishment and relief,” Luke Larsen said. “I really did not believe that I could summit Kings Peak by myself. I really felt God’s hands helped me, almost pushed me to the top and made my legs strong to get to the top. It proved to me that I’m more capable than I give myself credit.”

He continued: “So if something seems impossible to me, I can just know that it’s not impossible, and that I can do all things through Christ. I’m super grateful for this experience.”

For the first time in 10 years of backpacking trips, all young men and leaders of the Lakeview Ward reached the Kings Peak summit, which “was pretty special,” Dennis said. The group included five graduating seniors with mission calls.

All 28 young men and leaders in the Lakeview Ward of the Centerville Utah North Stake reached the summit of Kings Peak, the highest point in Utah, in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Jorge Dennis

Luke Larsen, called to the Texas Houston South Mission, Mandarin speaking, started his mission on Aug. 19. His brother, Evan Larsen, went to the California Arcadia Mission, also Mandarin speaking.

“I will remember this for a long time,” Luke Larsen said. “I know that.”

The young men were happy to report that one quorum member who was less active before the expedition is now coming more to Church and activities and is thinking about serving a mission.

Bartholomew said he learned the value of always pressing forward during hard times, cherishing the relationships gained and appreciating the happy moments that come on the mountain peaks of life. Disconnecting from the world also helped Bartholomew feel closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

Latter-day Saint youth Josh Bartholomew sits atop Kings Peak, the highest point in Utah, in the Uinta Montains in July 2024. | Provided by Josh Bartholomew

Feeling peace in the ‘quiet’

More than 30 young men and leaders from the Crosswinds 3rd Ward in the Spanish Fork Utah East Stake held their summer camp at Sunrock High Adventure Base Camp in the Uinta Mountains. The young men hiked, fished, canoed, swam, ate large amounts of good food, participated in a service project building and clearing trails, and studied the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“We had an incredible time building brotherhood in nature as we camped,” said Landen Garner, one of the leaders. “My heart is full of gratitude to be surrounded by our amazing young men and adult leaders.”

Jordan Luke, a 13-year-old who serves as the deacons quorum president, said his faith was strengthened by listening to returned missionaries talk about their experiences around the campfire. Spending time among God’s outdoor creations also helped to calm his anxiety.

Young men of the Crosswinds 3rd Ward in the Spanish Fork Utah East Stake have a campfire devotional in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Landen Garner

“Anxiety is a struggle for me,” he said. “One place that I feel like my mind goes quiet and I feel peace is in the mountains. Another place is in the temple.”

Mack Bramall, a 17-year-old priest and senior at Spanish Fork High School, enjoyed the serenity of the mountains and the variety of activities. He learned the importance of staying hydrated and loved spending time with his quorum.

“All I have to say is I think that my ward has the best quorum,” he said. “Seeing the light of the guys who have come before me and left on missions and all that has really shown me that the strength of the quorum is divinely appointed, that you have this group of young men that will support you in your quest for spiritual knowledge. It’s a great quorum we’ve got. I love those guys.”

Young men of the Crosswinds 3rd Ward in the Spanish Fork Utah East Stake enjoy a hike in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Landen Garner

One of Bramall’s biggest lessons is tied to a quote from President Thomas S. Monson, who said in April 1982, “A man without a purpose is like a ship without a rudder — never likely to reach home port.”

He noticed how, during free time, some boys buried their faces in cellphones while others sat around and talked. There was a better feeling when phones vanished and they all played a game or looked for wood to carve a homemade chess set — a common activity that helped everyone bond and have more fun.

Most of all, he loved the quiet.

“To be able to experience the quiet and feel the Spirit stronger was very fulfilling for me,” Bramall said. “I’m not going into the mountains necessarily to seek God, but I’ve come to appreciate the quiet so much more and the ability to feel the Spirit that comes from that.”

Young men of the Crosswinds 3rd Ward in the Spanish Fork Utah East Stake fish in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Landen Garner

Young men and leaders of the Crosswinds 3rd Ward in the Spanish Fork Utah East Stake enjoy dinner at Sunrock High Adventure Base Camp in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Landen Garner

Young men of the Crosswinds 3rd ward in the Spanish Fork Utah East Stake enjoy a hike in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Landen Garner

Young men of the Crosswinds 3rd ward in the Spanish Fork Utah East Stake prepare for a hike in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Landen Garner

Young men of the Crosswinds 3rd Ward in the Spanish Fork Utah East Stake study the gospel of Jesus Christ in the Uinta Mountains in July 2024. | Landen Garner