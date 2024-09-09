Fathers and sons serve as mission companions 33 years apart

Elder Oscar Evans, left, and Elder Alexander Scheible serve together in the Republic of Congo Brazzaville Mission in 2024.

In 1991, Elder Jonathan Scheible of Germany and Elder Steven Evans of Utah met as full-time missionaries in Pau, France, which was part of the France Bordeaux Mission.

They served together as companions, and after being released, each later married women who also served in the same mission. Today, the Scheibles live in Grenzach-Wyhien, Germany, and the Evans live in Oshawa, Ontario. The Evanses and Scheibles have traveled back and forth to Germany and Canada to visit each other over the years.

In October 2022, the third Evans son, Elder Oscar Evans, began serving in the Republic of Congo Brazzaville Mission, which is a French-speaking mission in the Africa Central Area. As part of his duties, he was assigned to serve as the mission finance specialist. In that capacity, he noticed that Elder Alexander Scheible would soon be serving in Brazzaville.

Elder Evans told his mission president, President Brian E. Dunn, that his father and Elder Scheible’s father had served together in France 33 years before. President Dunn felt impressed to assign the two missionaries to work together like their fathers had — and the two young missionaries became fast friends.

In a quote given together to the Church’s Africa Newsroom, the younger Elder Evans and Elder Scheible said: “We are truly grateful that we can continue the work of our parents, also teaching the gospel in French. What a special blessing. Who would have ever thought? We are very thankful for the gospel of Jesus Christ and for friendships that last for eternity.”

The senior Evans and Scheible couples say they will stay connected and hope to serve together at a future time as senior missionaries as well.

Elder Jonathan Scheible and Elder Steven Evans, back row, third from right and second from right, with their district in Pau, France, in 1991. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Alexander Scheible and Elder Oscar Evans, back row, third from right and second from right, re-create a picture in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in 2024, that was taken by their fathers when they served as mission companions 33 years before in Pau, France. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints