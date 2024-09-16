The stage is full of performers concluding the 21st annual “Luz de las Naciones” in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

This year’s “Luz de las Naciones” (Light of the Nations) event is scheduled to take place in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at 8 p.m.

The annual celebration of Latin American culture hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now in its 22nd year.

This year’s theme is “A thankful heart,” explained the announcement on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The event features a cast of 1,000 volunteer musical artists wearing traditional clothing and performing music and dances that showcase both traditional and contemporary music from countries like Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Brazil and Peru.

“This year’s event is set to be particularly memorable as we express our thankfulness and honor the traditions and people that have made ‘Luz de las Naciones’ such a cherished event over the years,” said Israel González-Nieri, the director of the event.

González-Nieri said each performance will highlight the diversity and richness of Latino heritage and express gratitude through song. “It’s going to be a truly special experience for everyone involved,” he added.

How to get tickets for ‘Luz de las Naciones’

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Reserve tickets to the event beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 8, for live performances on Nov. 8 and 9, using this link to the Church’s events page. More information is also available at www.luzdelasnaciones.org.

How to view ‘Luz de las Naciones’ online or on-demand

Watch the live broadcast in Spanish on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. MST on the Luz de las Naciones website. English and Portuguese versions with subtitles will also be available.

The live event will be recorded for on-demand viewing on the Luz de las Naciones website, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Stream app and YouTube.