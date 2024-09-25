People walk through the expo room at RootsTech in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Registration for RootsTech 2025 is now open at RootsTech.org.

The global family history gathering is scheduled for March 6-8, 2025, with an in-person event in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, and online at RootsTech.org with select content available in multiple languages.

Organizers hope to build on the success of RootsTech 2024, where attendees made more than 350 million new family connections, according to a FamilySearch news release.

“This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering an exciting mix of in-person and virtual events designed to inspire and educate family history enthusiasts of all levels,” the news release says. “Whether you are a seasoned genealogist or just beginning your family discovery journey, RootsTech 2025 has something for everyone. It’s a great place to connect with old friends, make new ones and expand your social network.”

Jeff Bushman, Family Histories Illustrated illustrator, draws at the Family Histories Illustrated booth at RootsTech in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

What is RootsTech?

RootsTech is a three-day global online and in-person family celebration conference hosted by FamilySearch International, which is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other leading genealogy organizations. It is the world’s largest genealogy event, featuring keynote speakers, hundreds of classes and new technologies.

“RootsTech is a place to learn, be inspired and make connections through family history,” the news release says.

John de Jong, FamilySearch International North America area manager, takes a 360-degree selfie at RootsTech in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

RootsTech 2025 highlights

RootsTech 2025 will feature the following:

Hundreds of classes: Attendees can choose from a variety of online and in-person classes and workshops led by industry experts, covering topics for beginners to advanced research techniques.

Attendees can choose from a variety of online and in-person classes and workshops led by industry experts, covering topics for beginners to advanced research techniques. Expo hall: See and learn about the latest innovations and products.

See and learn about the latest innovations and products. Main stage sessions: Attend presentations by celebrities, influencers and experts who will share their personal family stories and insights.

Attend presentations by celebrities, influencers and experts who will share their personal family stories and insights. Family Discovery Day: This free event on Saturday, March 8, offers fun activities, games, projects and other discovery ideas for families. RootsTech 2024′s Family Discovery Day featured a video presentation of the late President M. Russell Ballard’s last visit to Church history sites in Kirtland, Ohio, and Nauvoo, Illinois, prior to his death on Nov. 12, 2023.

Registration for RootsTech 2025

In-person conference: Early bird registration is available for $99 and will increase to $129 on Nov. 1. The first 1,000 to register will receive limited-edition RootsTech pins.

Early bird registration is available for $99 and will increase to $129 on Nov. 1. The first 1,000 to register will receive limited-edition RootsTech pins. Online conference: Those who register for the online content receive free access to all virtual sessions and events on RootsTech.org.

Gilles Francois and Lucia Fernandes look at a book with tribal lineage from the Middle East at RootsTech in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Temple and family history leadership instruction

For Latter-day Saints, the annual Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction will be available to watch on the Church website and Gospel Library App beginning March 6, 2025.

Elder Neil L. Andersen and Elder Gerrit W. Gong, both members of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, along with other Church leaders, will provide instruction on how local leaders can use temple and family history opportunities to help gather Israel within their wards and communities. The prerecorded instruction will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, French, Korean, Japanese, Chinese traditional and Chinese simplified.

Register or learn more at RootsTech.org.