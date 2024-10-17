Ensign College marks 6th consecutive semester of growth in enrollment

Ensign College students walk to the Conference Center theater for the opening devotional of fall semester in Salt Lake City on Sept. 17, 2024.

While many institutions of higher learning in the state and throughout the country are reporting stagnant or declining enrollment, the Church’s Ensign College just marked its sixth consecutive semester of growth.

In a news release on Oct. 16, the college reported a 4.5% increase in on-campus enrollment in fall 2024 over last year.

“Our enrollment growth is not just about attracting new students but also about retaining and supporting our existing ones,” explained Guy Hollingsworth, Ensign College’s vice president of college and student services. “We believe in personalized support. Our retention efforts are focused on understanding each student’s unique needs and providing tailored resources to help them succeed.”

Ensign College, one of the institutions within the Church Educational System, offers certificates that can be earned in two semesters, associate degrees that can be earned in two years and a limited number of Bachelor of Applied Science degrees.

Ensign College enrollment 2024 Domestic students come from 15 Utah counties and 37 U.S. states.

and 44% of students are international and represent 76 countries .

. Ensign’s student population is 35% first generation .

. 60% of students are non-traditional (24 or older).

of students are non-traditional (24 or older). The average degree-specific class size is 15 students.

Its purpose is to provide enough education to students to get their first job and an understanding of how to get their second job — meaning all the curriculum is applied or practical.

“Our focus is preparing students for the workforce of today and tomorrow. We only teach skills that lead to jobs and we do it in a spiritually nourishing environment,” said Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch.

Hollingsworth said the college has invested in personnel and technology as well as improved processes to assist current students in progressing toward or earning a certificate or degree. “We want to see every student leave with a credential, qualified and prepared for new or better employment.”

Besides the increase in campus-based students, the school has also been serving an increasing number through its partnership with BYU–Pathway Worldwide. More than 5,700 students are enrolled in Ensign College degrees and certificate programs online — a 38% increase from last year.

BYU–Idaho, Ensign College’s sister organization, also reported enrollment growth for fall 2024, including its largest incoming class in the school’s history.