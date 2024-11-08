Updates to Perpetual Education Fund will expand opportunities, make education more affordable

Suany Pacheco, a recipient of the Perpetual Education Fund, studies in Guatemala with her family in 2024.

Recent updates have been made to the Perpetual Education Fund — a loan program from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that helps Church members of all ages get an education that leads to a self-reliant job.

Since 2001, the program has helped around 113,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 80 countries.

The Church announced on Thursday, Nov. 7, updates to the program that will provide more opportunities and make education more affordable.

The enhancements include a broader choice of schools and programs, more options for reducing loan balances and support for education-related expenses, explained the news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The coverage of PEF loans has now been expanded from covering the cost of tuition, fees and books, to now include other education-related costs. Adding this coverage will benefit more members as they seek additional education and learn high-demand skills.

Blaine R. Maxfield, the managing director of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services Department, said: “We are excited about these changes to the Perpetual Education Fund and the greater opportunities for education it will help provide. As members strive to gain education, they become more self-reliant and grow in their capacity to care for those in need.”

The self-reliance section of the Church’s website about PEF says that through loan repayments and generous donations, the fund will continue to lift individuals and families out of poverty and into self-reliance for decades to come.

Students study in class. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stories from Perpetual Education Fund recipients

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced the Perpetual Education Fund during the priesthood session of April 2001 general conference.

He first spoke about how beginning in 1849, a plan, funded by the Church, loaned money to early converts to the Church who desired to travel to be with the Saints in the Intermountain West. Loans were made with the understanding that those Church members would find employment after they arrived and then pay off the loan — thus allowing the repaid money to be loaned to others.

President Hinckley then proposed a similar fund for the current day.

“From the earnings of this fund, loans will be made to ambitious young men and women, for the most part returned missionaries, so that they may borrow money to attend school,” he said at the time. “Then when they qualify for employment, it is anticipated that they will return that which they have borrowed together with a small amount of interest designed as an incentive to repay the loan.”

Gideon Owusu Prempeh of Ghana is an example of someone who has been blessed by the program. Prempeh earned his university degree and is preparing to work in the medical field.

“I am grateful to the Lord and the Church for instituting the Perpetual Education Fund,” he said. “It has helped me in ways I never imagined were possible to me.”

Suany Pacheco of Guatemala also received PEF help. At one time, she thought getting a degree would be out of reach because of the cost. But then she learned about the fund at church.

“It was like a blessing, a light at the end of the darkness, a hope that made my heart feel and confirm that Heavenly Father was listening to me, and that He knew my desire to study and graduate from university,” she said.

Pacheco applied for a PEF loan through her bishop and received financial support to receive a law degree. She now works as a municipal traffic judge.

Suany Pacheco, a recipient of the Perpetual Education Fund, is now a municipal transit judge in Guatemala. She is pictured in 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Self-reliance resources

The Perpetual Education Fund is available to Church members ages 18 and older in approved countries. Those who are interested in learning more can speak with their ward or stake welfare and self-reliance specialist and visit PEF.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Brazil offers additional support and classes for those in the PEF program online at autossuficiencia.org.br/fpe.

The Church also provides free self-reliance classes such as Find a Better Job and Education for Better Work that give resources and teach skills in a group setting with a gospel perspective. In addition, the Church has free Employment Services resources for anyone, regardless of Church membership, found online at employment.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.