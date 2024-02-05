Primary children invited to watch March Friend to Friend with President Oaks and Primary general presidency

A Friend to Friend broadcast will be available Saturday, March 9, 2024. The episode will focus on following Jesus.

Primary children, leaders and parents are invited to watch the next Friend to Friend on March 9 to learn the importance of following Jesus.

The broadcast will feature special guests President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, and will be hosted by the Primary general presidency, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The 20-minute episode will include fun, engaging content made just for kids — with music, a craft and a visit from Louie the Toucan. The episode can be used at home or in Primary to help adults teach children about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

How to watch the March 2024 Friend to Friend

The episode will be available for streaming on Saturday, March 9, at 10 a.m. MST on ChurchofJesusChrist.org or on the three Gospel for Kids YouTube channels:

After the broadcast, it will be available with other Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Gospel Library.

This episode will also be available in the Gospel Library in Albanian, ASL, Cantonese, Czech, Danish, Descriptive audio, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Ukrainian.

Instructions for making the craft during the Friend to Friend

Children will learn to make their own Easter lily during the broadcast with materials they have available — such as paper, crayons, markers, scissors, tape and a stick.

They will begin by tracing their hand on a piece of paper, cutting out the shape, then rolling it around a stick and curling the fingers down like petals.

The craft instructions will also be in the March Friend magazine.

An Easter lily craft featured in the March 2024 Friend magazine is a part of the Friend to Friend broadcast available on March 9, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Previous Friend to Friend episodes