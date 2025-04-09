Brother John G. Bytheway: An example of how to use the ‘For the Strength of Youth’ guide

Youth of the Herriman Utah Pioneer Stake hold copies of the revised “For the Strength of Youth” guide.

“Is vaping against the Word of Wisdom?” A curious young man asked during Aaronic Priesthood quorum meeting.

“That’s a good question,” the quorum adviser said. “What do you think?”

Brother John G. Bytheway is a member of the Young Men general advisory council. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Similar discussions have probably taken place around the world, and the inspired young men and leaders in these meetings have likely come to the same conclusions.

This particular conversation unfolded like this:

The young man said, “Some people say it [vaping] is not that bad.”

“Is vaping that white smoke I see coming out of car windows sometimes?” said another young man, joining the conversation.

“Yup,” the adviser said. “Vaping is inhaling a flavored liquid that is heated until it becomes water vapor. This liquid is almost always laced with nicotine, the same addictive drug as in tobacco. To put it bluntly, vaping is just another way of getting an addictive drug into your body. Smoking is inhaling smoke laced with nicotine, while vaping is inhaling water vapor laced with nicotine.”

The first young man said, “But how come it doesn’t say anything about vaping in ‘For the Strength of Youth’?”

Said the leader: “It does not use that word, but it clearly talks about it if you look at the principles. Let’s open ’For The Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices’ and take a look under the heading ’Your Body Is Sacred.‘”

In that part, under “Invitations,” it reads: “Do things that will strengthen your body — nothing that will hurt or damage it. Enjoy with gratitude the many good things God has provided. But remember that alcohol, tobacco, coffee, tea and other harmful drugs and substances are not for your body or your spirit. Even helpful substances, like prescription drugs, can be destructive if not used correctly” (see page 25).

The adviser clarified: “So vaping is clearly included in there, because it is bad for you. But perhaps there’s another principle involved as well. In the pre-earth life, Satan sought to destroy the agency of man (see Moses 4:3). On earth, he seeks to do the same thing. Anything that is addictive is anti-agency. As much as the Word of Wisdom is about health, it is also about agency. Addiction and bondage are the opposite of agency. God wants you to preserve and protect your agency, or your freedom to choose.”

The leader reminded the young men about the Title of Liberty and how Captain Moroni wrote on his coat, “In memory of our God, our religion, and freedom” (Alma 46:12).

The adviser emphasized that third term, “freedom.” He explained that some may say, “You guys can’t do anything in your church,” but Captain Moroni reminds that the opposite is true: God is all about freedom. Satan, on the other hand, is all about addiction, bondage and control. Jesus promised that when a person knows the truth, the truth would make them free (see John 8:32).

Making good choices makes us free from a lot of things, including some pretty bad consequences.

After all that, the young man asked again, “So, is vaping against the Word of Wisdom?”

The adviser patiently replied, “So here’s another question: Is poison against the Word of Wisdom? It doesn’t say so.”

He explained how someone once asked Church President Gordon B. Hinckley why certain things were not included or mentioned explicitly in the Word of Wisdom.

President Hinckley responded: “There is likewise no mention of the hazards of diving into an empty swimming pool or of jumping off an overpass onto the freeway. ... Common sense would dictate against such behavior” (“The Scourge of Illicit Drugs,” Ensign, November 1989).

Finally, the young man got the point.

We are not commanded in all things; we’re supposed to use our common sense as well.

The adviser reminded the young men that the “For the Strength of Youth” guide is not so much a book of rules, but a book of reasons. The attitude with which we read “For the Strength of Youth” should never be “What will God permit?” but rather “What would God prefer?”

Instead of looking for minimums of behavior, we look for doctrines of discipleship, adjusting our choices accordingly and drawing ever closer to Jesus Christ, who is the strength of youth.

— John G. Bytheway is a member of the Young Men general advisory council.