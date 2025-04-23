BYU athletes, coaches and teams share Christ-centered Easter messages on social media

A number of Brigham Young University athletes, coaches and teams posted Christ-centered messages and wished others “Happy Easter” on social media during the weekend of April 20.

“Because of Jesus, there is always hope, even when things feel hard. In softball, there’s days where you don’t feel at your best or you feel like you aren’t enough. But knowing Christ already won the biggest battle helps me play with confidence and joy. He is the reason that I can keep going and celebrate every moment,” shared the BYU softball team in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In another post, BYU track and field/cross country athletes shared their testimonies in the language of their full-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “May we all remember Him today,” the team wrote.

Tom Holmoe, BYU’s retiring athletic director, wrote, “Happy Easter. Jesus Christ lives and His greater love makes it possible for us to live eternally with Him and our Heavenly Father! Have a wonderful day.”

Along with all the Easter social media posts, the BYU athletics department wrote in a news release:

“Within our BYU Athletics vision and mission statements, we talk about living the values taught by Jesus Christ and developing successful, faith-based, influential scholar-athletes who are ambassadors for good. We are first and foremost a community of faith here at BYU. We believe that as we continually develop our own faith in Jesus Christ, we can find greater peace in our own lives and be better equipped to serve, help and lift others. We can also feel a greater sense of belonging in our community, to each other and to Him.

Here are other social media posts by BYU teams, athletes and coaches, with more available at byucougars.com.

See more Easter social posts from other teams and athletes at byucougars.com.