Southern Virginia University wins school’s first NCAA Division III men’s volleyball national title

The Southern Virginia University men’s volleyball team — which includes 17 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — made school history by defeating Springfield College, 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 27-25), to clinch its first NCAA Division III national championship in Salem, Virginia, on Monday, April 28.

The Knights ended the year with a record of 35-1 and avenged their only loss of the season by capturing the first set and outlasting Springfield — a five-time Division III national champion — in both the second and third sets.

Winning the national title marked a fitting end to a magical season, said SVU head coach Tom Peterson, who was recently named the AVCA Division III Men’s Coach of the Year.

“I’m not sure you can describe it, you can only feel it,” Peterson said in an SVU news release. “I’m not sure I could imagine anything better than winning a championship with these guys.”

Southern Virginia’s Christian Sheaffer recorded 13 kills and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Teammates Justin Madsen and Jayton Hall contributed 12 and 10 digs, respectively, and Gehrig Tolman had 36 assists. Knights’ Kristo Bianchin and Kyler Evans also turned in key performances.

Southern Virginia’s Christian Sheaffer celebrates the Knights' first men's volleyball Division III national championship after defeating Springfield College in Salem, Virginia, on Monday, April 28, 2025. | Provided by SVU Athletics

SVU’s Sheaffer, Madsen, Tolman and Jeremy Brown were named to the all-tournament team.

“We won this game because of momentum,” Brown said in a news release. “This is for every individual that puts in work and for the many people that drove here to support us.”

The Knights launched their volleyball program in 2017, with Peterson serving as the head coach from the beginning. Before coaching at SVU, Peterson guided the BYU men’s volleyball team to the 2004 Division I national title and Penn State to the DI national championship in 1994.

Peterson’s Southern Virginia teams have earned a spot in the NCAA tournament five straight seasons — and six overall — but had never advanced to the national championship until Monday night. The Knights advanced to the championship by defeating Juniata, 3-2, in the semifinals.

Southern Virginia is a private, faith-based university that aligns itself with values of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and 90% of the students are members, according to the school’s website, svu.edu.

Bonnie H. Cordon, who served as the Church’s Young Women general president from 2018 to 2023, serves as president at Southern Virginia University. She praised the team’s unprecedented accomplishment.

“What a joy to celebrate our national champion Knights. This incredible men’s volleyball team has lifted more than a trophy — they’ve lifted our hearts," she wrote in an email to the Church News. “With an amazing coach and a team that believes deeply in the Savior Jesus Christ and hard work, this victory is richly deserved. I’m honored to know these faithful men and cheer them on. We are so grateful. Go Knights.”

Of the 20 student-athletes on Southern Virginia’s men’s volleyball team, 17 are Latter-day Saints, including one recent convert. Of the 17, eight are returned missionaries, and two others are preparing to serve missions.

Watch a full replay of SVU’s win over Springfield College at www.ncaa.com.

