Missionary serving in North Carolina dies in accident

Elder Aleki Langi, from Magna, Utah, died after the driver of a car apparently lost control and veered onto the sidewalk

Elder Aleki Langi, 18, serving in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission, died Thursday, May 1, 2025, after the driver of a car apparently lost control and struck him on a sidewalk.
Elder Aleki Langi, 18, serving in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission, died Thursday, May 1, 2025, after the driver of a car apparently lost control and struck him on a sidewalk. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Trent Toone
By Trent Toone

A full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in North Carolina was killed on Thursday, May 1.

Read this article in Spanish and in Portuguese:

Elder Aleki Langi, 18, from Magna, Utah, died after the driver of a car apparently lost control and veered onto the sidewalk. A second missionary was also hit, sustaining minor injuries; he was treated and released from the hospital. A third companion was not injured, according to Sam Penrod, a Church spokesman, in a news release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder Langi began his missionary service in March 2025 and is from the Magna 2nd Ward in the Salt Lake Utah West (Tongan) Stake. He was on a temporary reassignment in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission while awaiting a visa to serve in the Jamaica Kingston Mission.

“We extend our deepest condolences and love to Elder Langi’s family, friends and fellow missionaries during this difficult time,” Penrod said in the news release. “We pray that they will each feel the Savior’s comfort and peace as they mourn his passing and honor his dedicated missionary service.”

