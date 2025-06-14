Kentucky governor honors Latter-day Saint for her volunteer efforts

Terry Fiet, center, receives the Senior Volunteer Service Award from Rocky Adkins, senior adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear, and others in Frankfort, Kentucky, on April 25, 2025.

Terry Fiet’s interest in volunteering began at a young age, inspired by what she calls her parents’ “joy in serving.”

“They were always there for friends and neighbors whatever the need might be,” Fiet said. “We were taught in our home to follow Jesus Christ and learned early of His example and teaching about serving others in His name.”

Fiet received the 2024 Senior Volunteer Service Award from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year. She was among 12 volunteers honored at the 29th Annual Governor’s Service Awards event on Wednesday, April 23.

The Lexington Kentucky North Stake was also honored last year by Gov. Beshear for humanitarian efforts after economic challenges and natural disasters. And in 2023, the Church was recognized for its humanitarian work in the wake of devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in July 2022.

Fiet — a member of the Louisville Kentucky Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — has volunteered with and organized volunteers for multiple organizations in her local area, including Feed Louisville, Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Dare to Care, Goodwill, The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities of Louisville, Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, Brightside Foundation, Lifeline Christian Mission and CASA.

Fiet has organized donation drives for Jacob’s Ladder Outreach, Project Linus, Family Scholar House, Hope’s Closet and St. Bernadette’s Diaper Bank.

She has also led a project at Greenwood Cemetery to preserve historical records and honor Kentucky’s Black veterans.

Shelly and Robert Salyers pose for a photo dressed as Lady Liberty and Uncle Sam, along with Gordon Hunter, a family friend. The couple was convinced to dress up for an activity by Terry Fiet. | Provided by Shelly Salyers

“Working with many organizations of various sizes and missions has been faith-promoting to see firsthand how God works with all His children,” Fiet wrote in an email. “My service with both large and small charities has helped me better understand how we all need each other.”

Fellow Latter-day Saint and friend Shelly Salyers said Fiet has dragged her along to help serve for years. One year, Fiet even convinced Salyers and her husband to dress up as Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty for a community event.

“We couldn’t tell her ‘no’ because we love her so much,” Salyers said. “She emulates everything I wish that I was.”

Fiet has served as board chair for the Kentucky JustServe Advisory Board from 2021 to 2023.

The JustServe platform is a free website and app where community organizations list their service needs and where volunteers can find service opportunities around them.

Salyers said Fiet has been able to make connections and coordinate service projects through the JustServe app — even with organizations that intimidated her.

Terry Fiet and Shelly Salyers pose for a photo outside Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where they worked with a nonprofit that provides supplies to families that work with the horses. | Provided by Shelly Salyers

“Boy, she’s a brave little toaster, because she just went in there,” Salyers said. “Even with very intimidating people and organizations, she would still go and just do the unthinkable.”

Said Fiet: “Through using JustServe, I was able to learn about organizations that I did not even know were in my community.”

As a member of the Church, Fiet said she is inspired by Joshua 24:15: “Choose you this day whom ye will serve; … but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Said Fiet: “The example and teachings of Jesus Christ help me understand that to be His disciple, I need to follow Him and serve others on His behalf according to my strength. When I am serving others, it helps me understand Jesus’ mission better.”

Fiet added she has seen those she’s served “become self-reliant, confident, joyful and grateful to know that they are not alone.” And she is encouraging more people to get involved in their communities. She said she’s learned that everyone can make a difference in someone’s life.

“I have seen lives changed as they serve others and feel the spirit of being a disciple of Christ,” she said. “I have seen the lives of my children and grandchildren changed as they have joined alongside me in serving in the Lord’s way.”