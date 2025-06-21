Young women, leaders from African country of Lesotho die in bus accident

The Church published a statement on June 21 expressing sorrow following a “tragic accident” in which young women and their leaders died in a vehicular accident in the African country of Lesotho.

Lesotho is a landlocked country surrounded by South Africa and is a part of the Church’s Africa South Area. It is home to more than 2 million people and nearly 2,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Complete Church statement

“It is with deep sorrow that we share news of a tragic accident involving a minibus carrying young women and local Church leaders en route to a youth activity in the Kingdom of Lesotho. The vehicle was involved in a multivehicle collision, resulting in the loss of several lives and injuries to others.

“The Africa South Area presidency issued the following message after the incident:

‘Our hearts are heavy, and we are saddened by this tragic accident. We extend our love and heartfelt condolences to the many families and friends who have been impacted by this tragedy. We mourn the lives of those who have passed, and we pray that we may all feel the love, peace and healing power of the Lord Jesus Christ, during this difficult time.’

Elder Carlos A. Godoy

Elder Denelson Silva

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema

“Church leaders are actively ministering to the affected individuals and families, offering spiritual and emotional support, as well as coordinating care for the injured. We are grateful for the swift response of emergency services and the ongoing assistance from local authorities.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted to social media expressing his condolences, as well.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.