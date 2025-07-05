Prayer, pain and a podium finish: Latter-day Saint teen gymnast overcomes traumatic injury

Bentley Watson raises his right arm in the air showing the "gymnastics salute," as he receives a medal at the 2025 national championships in Salt Lake City in May 2025.

Bentley Watson was swinging around the high bar, practicing for national gymnastics competitions set for five days later. While his body kept spinning, his left arm stopped cold.

Snap.

In what is called “grip lock,” Bentley’s arm stayed stationary while the rest of his body continued rotating, resulting in the 13-year-old from Canton, Georgia, breaking both bones in his left arm and additional bones in his wrist.

Explaining that “it’s like rolling a cinnamon roll,” President James Watson, Bentley’s dad and president of the Marietta Georgia Stake, said his son was trapped, hanging on the bar until coaches could throw him back over the bar backwards to unroll the grip lock and get him down.

An X-ray taken in May 2024 shows Bentley Watson's broken arm from his gymnastics practice in Roswell, Georgia. | Provided by James Watson

Felipe Mendonça, Bentley’s coach, explained that an injury like this can be traumatic for both the injured and for those who witness the injury.

A grip lock injury is often career-ending, but for Bentley, it sparked a change that has made him better than ever before.

From broken bones to top in the nation

Bentley Watson rests in the hospital on May 7, 2024, following his injury in Roswell, Georgia. | Provided by James Watson

After this April 2024 injury, his time competing in six different gymnastics events — floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bars — had to take a pause while he recovered.

Discouraged and in pain, Bentley’s physical therapy helped him recognize the power of prayer. In an interview with Church News, Bentley testified “it was mostly my connection with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.”

He added: “I prayed every single night. Every time I had a problem, I prayed with my quorum, I prayed with my family. And that really helped me just feel like peaceful and not stressed at all. And I knew — like, deep down — I knew that I would be back soon enough. And whenever I did get back, I would be better."

After completing physical therapy, Mendonça explained Bentley’s work was just starting: “The work that we have to put in when we are behind is the hard part, but he took the challenge as a champion with a smile on his face.”

His first day back at the gym, Bentley surprised everyone by jumping up on the high bar.

Prior to his injury, Bentley was ranked a level nine of 10, meaning that he and his coach could create custom routines for his competitions. As he started working his way back up, his routines were simplified so that he could regain strength and confidence.

And strength and confidence Bentley has gained. Mendonça said, “Bentley was an important part of those guys getting second at nationals.”

Bentley Watson's family celebrates after national gymnastics competitions in Sandy, Utah, on May 8, 2025. | Provided by James Watson

In May 2025, Bentley’s team was awarded second place at the 2025 Men’s Development Program National Championships in Salt Lake City. His personal efforts were also rewarded with a ninth place finish.

And he’s gotten even better since his injury. Now 14, Bentley was promoted to a level 10, the highest level for gymnasts his age. He hopes to make it to nationals the next four years of high school and eventually make it on a collegiate team.

Bishop Steven Rowley of the Macedonia Ward and Bentley’s bishop, explained that working through this injury has helped him grow, “For him to be able to recover, he’ll now know that he can overcome challenges — and whether they’re physical, spiritual or professional — he’ll be able to use that as a way to grow. I think he definitely has used it to help grow his testimony and he’s a better leader now because of it.”

But Bentley didn’t do it alone. President Watson explained that “everybody was a big champion for him.” When Bentley had a local meet, 30 or 40 members of the ward came to watch and encourage him.

A Christlike example

Bentley Watson, left, poses with his family for a photo in Georgia on April 20, 2025. | Provided by James Watson

Bentley’s more than just an award-winning athlete, though.

As teacher’s quorum president, Bentley strives to be a Christlike minister to the youth in his ward.

Angie Dustin, the mother of Allen and Abram Dustin, who are both in the teacher’s quorum presidency with Bentley, said, “Ben is the boy that answers my prayers.”

Bentley Watson, center, poses with young men from his ward, including Allen Dustin, right of Bentley in red, and Abram Dustin, on the far left in light blue, in Georgia on March 23, 2023. | Provided by Angie Dustin

Mindful of Bentley, her sons and other quorum members, she continued: “He goes to the one, but ... they all flock to him because there’s just this genuine charismatic kindness.”

Bentley Watson, third from left, and young men pose for a photo in Georgia, on Jan. 20, 2023. | Provided by Angie Dustin

Striving to illustrate a Christlike example, Bentley and Allen made a goal to bear their testimonies often in fast and testimony meetings. On Sunday mornings, Allen would get a text from Bentley, “I remember him texting me being like ‘we’re going up today, don’t forget.’ And like being super nervous. But it’s always fun, because I always had a friend to go up with when I was nervous.”

Bentley Watson poses with young men from the Macedonia Ward, Marietta Georgia Stake, in Georgia in 2023. | Provided by Angie Dustin

Abram said Bentley “has a strong testimony,” adding that he’s been a Christlike example of ministering. “He always tries to cheer people up, he’s always out like checking on you, seeing how you’re doing. Always helps if you’re confused with something in like the presidency.”

Bentley and his quorum presidency have set a goal of planning a temple trip each month.

Bentley Watson and young men pose for a photo in front of the Atlanta Georgia Temple on January 14, 2025.

President Watson said Bentley, with his younger brothers, “started this little competition to be the first one to say ‘thank you’ anytime they receive something. ... Everything is who can show gratitude first.

“He leads by service, he leads by that example, he leads by that empathy, he leads by kindness,” President Watson said. “He’s a good kid.”

Young men of the Macedonia Ward pose for a photo in Georgia on March 23, 2022. | Provided by Angie Dustin

Drawing closer to Christ through this injury has helped Bentley grow more confident in his testimony. He said, “I definitely was more open about my testimony after this happened, it really added a lot to me.”