Faith and medicine unite: Church donation helps close Mexico’s breast cancer care gap

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Those involved with the Church donation to FUCAM AC, Mexico’s leading nonprofit institution in comprehensive breast cancer care, stand for a photo after the announcement on June 19, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico.

In an effort to improve women’s health in Mexico and address a national shortage of breast cancer specialists, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico is donating to FUCAM A.C. (Fundación de Cáncer de Mama, Asociación Civil).

FUCAM is Mexico’s leading nonprofit institution in comprehensive breast cancer care. The Church’s donation will go to fund the training of eight national physicians in the field of mastology.

The June 19, 2025, donation, announced by the Church’s Mexico Newsroom, will support four radiologists and four gynecologists as they complete postgraduate studies in breast imaging, surgical intervention and oncological care.

The four radiologists and four gynecologists who will receive training to specialize in breast imaging and intervention and oncologic surgery pose for a photo on June 19, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The intensive training will take place at FUCAM’s facilities in Mexico City and is offered in collaboration with the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Mexico faces a critical deficit in specialists trained to detect and treat breast cancer. This shortage contributes to late-stage diagnoses, limited treatment options and increased mortality among Mexican women diagnosed.

As a result, many families suffer both emotionally and financially, and disparities in healthcare access continue to grow.

The Church’s donation aims to reverse that trend — both immediately and in the long term.

During their training, the eight specialists are expected to directly improve the care of more than 16,000 patients. Their work is projected to include over 8,600 consultations, 960 surgeries and thousands of imaging procedures such as mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies.

But the project’s impact doesn’t end there.

The program is designed not only to equip these eight doctors but also to build capacity across the country.

Through a mix of theoretical training, hands-on experience and rigorous evaluations, the program focuses on breast cancer treatment, research and innovation — and prepares specialists to become educators of the next generation of doctors.

Dr. Fernando Guisa Hohenstein, seated, is the founder and life president of FUCAM AC, and President Ricardo Tello, standing in a suit and tie, is stake president of the México City Villa Coapa Stake. They pose for a photo on June 19, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This sustainability model has already proven effective at FUCAM: since 2006, the organization has trained 123 specialists from more than 10 Latin American countries. FUCAM operates the first non-profit hospital in Mexico dedicated exclusively to breast cancer treatment.

President Ricardo Tello, president of the Church’s México CityVilla Coapa Stake, said this donation “reaffirms the Church’s commitment to the health, medical education and well-being of Mexican women.”

President Ricardo Tello of the México City Villa Coapa Stake speaks in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This is not the first time the Church has collaborated with FUCAM.

In previous years, the Church helped provide state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, which has already benefitted over 30,000 women.

María Luisa Guisa, FUCAM’s general director, said that specialists “play a crucial role in early detection and diagnosis, a stage that represents high survival rates, less aggressive and costly treatments and a better quality of life for patients.”

María Luisa Guisa, director general of FUCAM AC, speaks in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 19, 2025, about the crucial role that specialists play in the early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As the Church continues to engage in global humanitarian work — especially for women and children — this initiative in Mexico stands as yet another example of its commitment to the dignity, health and well-being of God’s children.