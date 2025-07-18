Tobias Kuchad poses for a photo with one of his carvings in 2025 on the island country of Palau.

On the lush tropical island country of Palau, where carved storyboards are cherished heirlooms passed down through generations, a sacred story unfolded not on wood but through the quiet redemption of a man’s life coming full circle.

Tobias Kuchad lives in the state of Ngaraard in the island country of Palau. | Church News graphic

Found in the western Pacific Ocean, the country of Palau consists of over 300 coral and volcanic islands and nearly 22,000 people. Palau has one branch, the Koror Branch, and 421 Latter-day Saints.

An aerial view of Koror, Palau, where the Church's only branch in the country of Palau is located. | Mindaugas Dulinskas - stock.adobe.com

It was a quiet Sunday afternoon in 2025, in the island state Ngaraard, Palau, when a reunion took place that neither party had expected but both had unknowingly awaited for decades.

Tobias Kuchad, known as Toby, now 70 years old, welcomed two senior missionaries into his home — Elder Scott Lieber and Sister Kristin Lieber — unaware that they held pieces of his past in their hearts and home.

An aerial view of Koror, Palau, near where the Church's only branch in the country of Palau is located. | Mindaugas Dulinskas - stock.adobe.com

Elder and Sister Lieber began their mission in the Micronesia Guam Mission in January. Elder Lieber served in the same mission nearly 40 years ago, and as an early missionary in Palau, he wrote a Palaun language and culture introduction to help missionaries.

Kuchad began carving storyboards while incarcerated as a young man. During those dark years, two young Latter-day Saint missionaries had come to visit the prison regularly, reported the Church’s Guam/Micronesia Newsroom.

He couldn’t remember their names, but he never forgot the feeling of those visits or the first time he read from the Book of Mormon. It brought him light. It brought him Christ.

Years later, that same spirit prompted his baptism. He transformed not only as a man but as an artist. His work evolved from telling Palauan legends to depicting scenes from scripture, echoing the truth that had once been revealed to him in a jail cell.

As Elder Lieber listened to Kuchad’s story, memories stirred. He had served as a young missionary in Palau in 1983–84. And his companion at the time, Elder Kale Au, had once introduced him to a young man — an inmate, a carver. Could this be him?

Curious and hopeful, the Liebers reached out to their daughter in Utah and asked her to examine the back of the carved storyboards Elder Lieber had taken home from his mission decades earlier.

The reply came with a photo. Carved into the back were the words: “Toby K.”

Carved Palauan storyboards Scott Lieber brought home from his mission in 1983-84 with Tobias Kuchad's signature on the back. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tears flowed quickly after that realization.

The following Sunday, the Liebers returned to Kuchad’s home — not just with memories but with a photo of Elder Lieber and Elder Au in their missionary days.

They also brought another of Kuchad’s carvings from the 1980s. When Kuchad saw them, recognition bloomed. His face lit up, a smile unfolding as buried memories came back to life.

Elder Kale Au and Elder Scott Lieber pose for a photo while serving on the island country of Palau in 1983-1984. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In preparation for the sacrament, they sang the Primary song, "Teach Me to Walk in the Light."

At first hesitant, Kuchad joined in clearly by the second verse. Sister Lieber later said it was “one of the purest hymns I’ve ever experienced.”

Koror Branch chapel in Koror, Palau | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Then, as if completing a loop only heaven could orchestrate, Elder Lieber laid his hands on Kuchad’s head and gave him a priesthood blessing — one that declared his talent as a tool for missionary work.

The blessing pronounced that he would “share the gospel of Christ through the talent in his hands.”

Elder Scott Lieber and Sister Kristin Lieber pose for a photo with Tobias Kuchad In Palau in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kuchad felt peace, sharing, “This gift today shows me God is aware, and this is the true way.”

He added three words that seemed to sum up his entire life story: “Redemption is real.”

One of Tobias Kuchad's wood carvings of Lehi's vision of the Tree of Life in Palua in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What began in a jail cell with a few verses from the Book of Mormon has become a legacy of faith.

Through the years, Kuchad’s hands have created images of Christ, miracles and parables. His carvings tell stories. But more than that, it bears his witness of Jesus Christ.