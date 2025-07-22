Discover the creativity and symbolism behind some of this year’s Days of ’47 parade stake floats

People attend the 2025 float preview party. South Jordan Utah Highland Park stake float for the Days of ’47 Parade is displayed at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025.

SANDY, Utah — Celebrating the 2025 theme “Pioneer Spirit — Pioneer Strong," the annual Days of ’47 Float Preview Party welcomed the community for an up-close look at this year’s parade floats and the creative teams behind them. The free event offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the craftsmanship and imagination that bring Utah’s pioneer legacy to life.

Stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in and around the Salt Lake Valley are among those who create floats for the Days of ‘47 Pioneer Day parade.

Reflections of the pioneer spirit

West Jordan Utah River Oaks Stake co-creators Darryl and Louise High drew from earlier float-building experiences — one from 40 years ago and another about a decade ago — as they led the creation of a striking and meaningful entry for this week’s Pioneer Day celebration. Inspired by the enduring faith and sacrifice of pioneers, past and present, the Highs envisioned a “living” float made entirely of reusable and recyclable materials to symbolize the ongoing nature of that legacy.

West Jordan Utah River Oaks Stake float for the Days of ’47 Parade is displayed at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Their creative breakthrough came in January while traveling, when they encountered “Glisten” by Lisa Reihana, a shimmering work of art made of 140,000 colored metal tiles at the National Gallery in Singapore. Moved by its motion and life-like quality, they knew they had found the concept they needed. From there, the vision came quickly — and so did the help.

Two local businesses — one a sheet metal company, the other a nursery — donated time and materials: 5,600 3-inch metal tiles and native Utah plants to surround the base. Local artist Andrea Utley and other helpers painted three scenes of Utah’s landscape across the tiles. The project, involving hundreds of volunteers from all walks of life, from ages 4 to 88, was completed through a united community effort.

Darryl High, West Jordan Utah River Oaks Stake float co-chair, talks with Lyla, Philip, Ethan and Regine as he explains the construction process of the West Jordan Utah River Oaks Stake float at the Days of ’47 float display at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

West Jordan Utah River Oaks Stake float for the Days of ’47 Parade is displayed at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“This group of people that came together to build this float — they exhibited the same characteristics as the pioneers who came West,” said Darryl High. Louise High quoted the late Elder Neal A. Maxwell of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who praised the modern-day stamina of today’s disciples, as they saw in this effort.

The Highs hope this “living” float might find a permanent home in a public space, continuing to inspire future generations with the same pioneer spirit that built it.

Temples, a testament to ongoing faith

When David and Janet Mortenson were asked to lead the creation of South Jordan Utah Highland Stake’s float for this year’s Days of ’47 Parade, they decided to seek inspiration for concept ideas during their time in the temple. During a visit to the Manti Utah Temple, they each came to the same impression, saying a “powerful idea” sparked the concept of their float design.

South Jordan Utah Highland Park stake float for the Days of ’47 Parade is displayed at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Reflecting on temple worship and sacrifice, the Mortensons recalled a conversation they had a few years earlier with a man from Fiji, whose parents were among the first Church members. With no temple nearby, his family sold their home to afford the journey to New Zealand to be sealed together.

“They could never buy a house again,” said David Mortenson, “but they were happy because they had done what mattered most.”

That deep devotion shaped the theme of this year’s float: Honoring the sacrifices made to enter and keep sacred temple covenants.

A 3D print of Brigham Young stands on one of the pioneer temple replicas as part of the South Jordan Utah Highland Park stake float for the Days of ’47 Parade. The float was displayed at the float preview party held at Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The float features a 7-foot rotating paper mache globe and foam board replicas of Utah’s pioneer-era temples. With help from a computer program written by their son, the globe was carefully marked with all 382 temple locations — announced, under construction, and operating — across continents and islands. Hundreds of volunteers, including members of the Relief Society, Young Women and others, pitched in to build, paint and add glitter to the float.

David Mortenson, South Jordan Utah Highland Park Stake float co-chair, talks to, from left, Keith Hardy and DeAnn Hardy of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, and Brooke Bain of Sandy, Utah, about the South Jordan Highland Park stake float at the Days of ’47 Parade float display at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Janet Mortenson said pinpointing where the temples stand or will be constructed symbolizes the global reach of sacred ordinances and covenants available to millions of Latter-day Saints, as well as the number of temple workers who serve there.

“Each temple marker on the globe stands as a testament to faith and the ongoing work of the Lord, making temple blessings accessible to people around the world,” she said.

Pioneer spirit and strength through family time

Val and Marjann Hicken, float co-creators from the Salt Lake Monument Park Stake in Salt Lake City, wanted to create a float that would emphasize building strength and fostering togetherness within families. The design for this idea came from an old 1950s postcard of a family on a road trip.

Salt Lake Monument Park Stake float for the Days of ’47 Parade is displayed at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“A road trip fits everyone’s style,” said Val Hicken. “Everyone can remember a road trip and doing things together, building strength that bonds.”

During the parade, a family will sit and wave from inside a vintage car mold made of styrofoam securely mounted on heavy springs so it can joyfully bounce its way down the street.

To acknowledge life’s challenges, the back of the float features a juniper tree growing right out of a rock — symbolizing resilience and the ability to grow under difficult circumstances and encouraging families to “hang on tight and have deep roots like our pioneers.”

Val Hicken, Salt Lake Monument Park Stake float co-chair, talks to Rochelle Horrocks and her son Andre Horrocks as they look at the Salt Lake Monument Park Stake float at the Days of ’47 float display at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

One of the Hickens’ hopes as co-creators was to not only build a float, but to also strengthen relationships within their community. They said they had many “great, creative people” who jumped right in to help in all aspects of construction.

“We found that doing things together makes us ‘pioneer strong,’” said Marjann Hicken, sharing how great friendships have been formed throughout the work.

Added Val Hicken, “We have a whole family of people now that we just love.”

Marjann Hicken, Salt Lake Monument Park Stake float co-chair, takes a photo of the Ludlow family, Shaunna, Jack, Logan and Zack, in front of the Salt Lake Monument Park Stake float at the Days of ’47 float display at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

To extend the experience beyond the parade, the Hickens created an Instagram account and a road trip bingo card, inviting families to share group photos for a fun and interactive celebration of togetherness.

Fans, families, and favorites

Attending the event for the first time, Nadine Allen of South Jordan, Utah, said she has always looked forward to seeing the floats at the parade and was delighted to be able to view them in this setting.

“I am absolutely blown away at the engineering, the artistry and the cleverness of every single float,” she said.

Megan Lewis of Lehi, Utah, and her siblings have been bringing their kids to see the floats since they were little.

“It’s been a fun tradition. They just look forward to seeing all the different floats here,” she said, noting how they enjoy recognizing them again as they parade through the street on Pioneer Day.

The Days of ’47 Parade floats on view at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Visitors wandered through the Expo Center, admiring the creativity and detail of each float while chatting with the passionate teams who brought the concepts to life. Guests voted for their favorite floats in the People’s Choice and Children’s Choice award categories, adding a competitive spark to the event.

“I don’t know how I will ever vote,” said Allen. “They are all No. 1 — amazing.”

Winning floats will be recognized with banners during the parade.

