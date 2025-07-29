Brother Thomas E. Mullen: Leading young men in the Savior’s way

Simon Peter answers Christ and tells Him, "Thou art the Christ," in this scene from the Bible Videos.

When I was a young missionary, I was blessed to have President M. Russell Ballard, who served as acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles until his death in 2023, as my mission president.

President Ballard once shared with me a talk given by President Spencer W. Kimball called, “Jesus: The Perfect Leader,” and advised me to read it carefully. I read this article (Ensign, September 1979, pp. 2–7) carefully then and have read it many times since.

President Spencer W. Kimball | Deseret News Archives

In my work with those who lead young men, I often share these principles:

1. Be with them

President Kimball taught that Jesus “walked and worked with those He was to serve. His was not a long-distance leadership. He was not afraid of close friendships; He was not afraid that proximity to Him would disappoint His followers.”

As we work with young men, we should look for opportunities to be with them, both in formal and informal group settings. They may see our flaws, but they will also see us striving to become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.

2. Use ‘For the Strength of Youth’ guide

President Kimball wrote: “Jesus gave people truths and principles. Then he let them govern themselves.”

Young men leaders today need to make sure the principles taught in the “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices” are front and center in our instruction. We should be quoting from this guide often in lessons and interviews. It will help them learn how to make choices in an environment of trust.

President Kimball emphasized that Christ’s leadership involved empowering others with eternal truths, then trusting them to act. “He trusted people to be better than they were.” Young men will grow when mentored and not micromanaged.

Another hallmark of Christ’s leadership, President Kimball noted, was moral courage. Jesus stood firm in truth, even when it was unpopular or dangerous. Moral courage means upholding Church standards with love, even when it would be easier to appease. When you use the “For the Strength of Youth” guide, the youth will learn that Jesus Christ is their strength.

Actors portraying Jesus Christ and the apostles walk as Jesus, left, teaches them in this scene from the Bible Videos depicting Matthew 16. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

3. Service, sacrifice as leadership standards

President Kimball saw Christ’s leadership as deeply rooted in service: “He served quietly. ... He healed, comforted and blessed.”

Adult leaders mirror this by offering quiet, unseen acts of devotion — attending activities in which the young men are involved or simply listening with patience. It is this selfless service that cultivates respect and loyalty.

4. See eternal potential

President Kimball marveled that Jesus saw people “not as they were, but as they could become.”

When we start to see these young men the way that Heavenly Father sees them, we can then help them rise to their divine potential. We will see beyond rebellion, awkwardness or apathy and treat them as Heavenly Father would.

Often, young men will become the way we treat them. President Kimball taught, “One of the great teachings of the Man of Galilee, the Lord Jesus Christ, was that you and I carry within us immense possibilities. In urging us to be perfect as our Father in Heaven is perfect, Jesus was not taunting us or teasing us. He was telling us a powerful truth about our possibilities and about our potential.”

As we strive to lead young men the way that Jesus would, He can bless us to do and be better as we help them do and be better.

— Brother Thomas E. Mullen is a member of the Young Men general advisory council.