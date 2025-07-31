Gridiron goals, gospel growth: Victor Woodruff’s winning strategy

Victor Woodruff expresses excitement during a football game. Woodruff, a member of of the Saint John New Brunswick Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, finds balance between faith and football.

Harmonizing his spiritual, physical, intellectual and social priorities, Victor Woodruff, a youth from the Saint John New Brunswick Stake, is seeing success and growth as he keeps the fourfold balance and embraces an invitation from the Prophet.

A student at New Brunswick High School and standout football player, last fall, Woodruff was named 2024 New Brunswick High School Football League Defensive Lineman of the Year, as well as a New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association all-star, as reported on the Church’s Canada Newsroom.

‘Seminary helps me to reset’

Like many teens, Woodruff’s daily schedule is full of demands and opportunities. While football practice, meetings and games fill a large portion of his schedule, his coach tells the team that excelling in school is just as important.

“Part of that is scheduling my time right to do everything I need to,” said Woodruff, considering religious education part of his schooling.

In a November 2023 invitation to youth worldwide to participate in seminary — a four-year religious education program for youth ages 14 through 18 — President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, promised life-changing blessings during this “exciting time” in their lives with wonderful opportunities and important choices, alongside difficult challenges. President Nelson promised that regularly attending and participating in seminary would help them find answers to their questions, solve problems, make decisions, increase their sense of belonging and fortify their faith while growing their testimony of Jesus Christ.

“Seminary can change the course of your life — it really can,” said President Nelson.

Related Story President Nelson issues special, personal invitations to youth and young adults

Trusting the promises declared by the Prophet, Woodruff has already seen the blessings through prioritizing the Prophet’s invitation by starting each weekday during the academic school year at 5 a.m. to participate in early morning seminary before he heads to school.

“Seminary helps me to reset my mind before I start each day,” he said. “[It] reminds me what’s most important and be a motivation for the day.”

Living his faith

Woodruff is also seeing the social blessings President Nelson promised, and he does not hide his faith in a shadow. He said he tells his friends about his beliefs.

Victor Woodruff stands for a photo in front of the Washington D.C. Temple. Woodruff balances his busy schedule to include time for spiritual growth and service. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“[My friends] help me follow my faith when I’m with them because of the standard they hold me to,” said Woodruff, explaining that they respect his standards and support him in living them. This has helped him feel a strong sense of belonging in both his religious and social communities.

A teacher in the Aaronic Priesthood, Woodruff reserves time to serve in his ward.

“It’s good to do my responsibility and feel like I’m serving my ward.” He has found he can regularly serve in his spiritual responsibilities by arriving early to his church meetings each Sunday, where he helps prepare the sacrament and organizes priesthood holders to administer it to members.

Growth and testimony

Living his faith and prioritizing scripture study and religious learning — amid practices, games and a full academic load — seminary gives Woodruff spiritual structure and focus. He has found balance and strength to face life’s challenges — both on and off the field.

“It’s a huge testimony builder and has helped me to grow my faith,” Woodruff said.