Pure Life Society students in traditional costume prepare to welcome special guests to the Malam Muhibbah celebration on June 21, 2025, in Jalan Puchong, Malaysia.

The hall was filled with color, culture and joy as over 200 people of different races and religions gathered for Malam Muhibbah.

Held in Jalan Puchong, Malaysia, this year’s event marked the return of a tradition that had paused since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, it wasn’t just a performance night — it was an expression of what unity can be.

Petaling Jaya Branch performers pose for a photo with family and friends at the Malam Muhibbah celebration on June 21, 2025, in Jalan Puchong, Malaysia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Petaling Jaya Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was invited to participate in the June 21 event, contributing musical talents to an evening rooted in love, peace and shared humanity, reported the Church’s Malaysia Newsroom.

“Muhibbah,” derived from the Arabic “habibba,” translates to love and speaks to the spirit of goodwill, friendship and mutual understanding — principles that echo throughout scripture and across faith traditions.

Music as a ministry

Petaling Jaya Branch member Daiki Tanji sings the Japanese tune “Sukiyaki” at the Malam Muhibbah celebration on June 21, 2025, in Jalan Puchong, Malaysia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daiki Tanji, a young adult from Japan and member of the Church’s Petaling Jaya Branch, sang the Japanese song “Sukiyaki.”

Its lyrics, about choosing hope amid sorrow, resonated across the cultural divide. The song begins with “I look up as I walk,” telling attendees to keep their heads up no matter the situation.

Later in the evening, Latter-day Saints David Paradiso and his son Santiago, along with Patricia Camargo, performed a song about freedom and resilience.

Petaling Jaya Branch members David Paradiso and his son Santiago are joined by Patricia Camargo to perform at the Malam Muhibbah celebration on June 21, 2025, in Jalan Puchong, Malaysia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Unity is not a luxury, it is a necessity’

Pure Life Society — a local organization that works to “promote the spirit of unity in the face of diversity through service to the community irrespective of race or religion” — hosted the event.

Its president, Dato Amiga Sreenevasan, captured the essence of the evening: “Unity is not a luxury, it is a necessity. We are here to build bridges. Unity is not just spoken of but should be lived and experienced.”

The guest of honor, Yang Berhormat Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Malaysia’s minister of national unity, emphasized the importance of understanding, respect and acceptance in a pluralistic society.

“A civil society is the hand and feet of unity,” he said.

Petaling Jaya Branch members and friends pose for a photo at the Malam Muhibbah celebration on June 21, 2025, in Jalan Puchong, Malaysia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He added that people must “come across differences” to forge a peaceful future. The diverse program that followed was evidence that such harmony is not only possible, but already happening — through traditional dances, martial arts, yoga, illusion performances and heartfelt song.

Fellowship and faith across traditions

President Joseph Skipps, first counselor in the Kuala Lumpur Malaysia District presidency, and his wife, Anita Skipps, represented the Church at the event.

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia District President Joseph Skipps, left, and his wife, Anita Skipps, right, talk with Julian Leow, archbishop of Kuala Lumpur, center, at the Malam Muhibbah celebration on June 21, 2025, in Jalan Puchong, Malaysia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

They mingled with interfaith leaders, including Julian Leow, the Catholic archbishop of Kuala Lumpur. While talking, they learned they had lived in Sydney, Australia, at the same time, when the archbishop was serving in the Randwick Sydney Australia Diocese.

President Skipps reflected, “What a wonderful way of building bridges with so many others who live charitable and virtuous lives to bless all God’s children.”

Closing with gratitude and grace

As the evening drew to a close, Pure Life Society Vice President Dato V.L. Kandan praised the work of the organizing committee. Guests were invited to enjoy a meal of various cuisines, sharing stories and laughter over food that reflected Malaysia’s diversity.

Geetha Madhaven, the emcee for the night, concluded with a reminder: “Unity isn’t just a slogan — it is a foundation for which we stand.”