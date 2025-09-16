Church announces plans for significant update to Provo Missionary Training Center

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The portion of the Provo Missionary Training Center that houses administrative offices and the cafeteria is shown. Plans are being finalized to rebuild the MTC’s cafeteria and administration buildings, which have supported the training of hundreds of thousands of missionaries since 1978.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans for a significant update to the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

The Church is finalizing plans to rebuild the MTC’s cafeteria and administration buildings, according to a Sept. 16 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Church is designing two new buildings to enhance the missionary experience. The existing cafeteria and administration buildings will be removed to make way for the new construction. The MTC will remain fully operational throughout the multiyear project.

Missionaries gather and eat a meal in the Provo Missionary Training Center cafeteria in Provo, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“These new facilities will provide an improved environment for learning, growth and spiritual preparation, blessing future generations of missionaries as they begin their service,” the news release said.

The current MTC campus has 16 buildings on a 39-acre site, including residence, classroom, administrative buildings and an MTC store.

The Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. At the time, renovations had been made to accommodate 2,200 elders and sisters. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Since opening in 1978, the Provo MTC campus has evolved to meet the needs of a growing missionary force. In 2017, the Church added two six-story buildings with 200 new classrooms, more than 100 practice teaching rooms and 13 computer labs. The buildings feature extensive glass exteriors to maximize natural light.

Missionaries at the Provo MTC are taught in more than 50 languages as they prepare to share the message of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ around the world.

The Provo MTC is one of 11 such missionary training centers around the world, with others located in Mexico, Brazil, Peru, the Philippines, New Zealand, England, Ghana, South Africa, Thailand and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Missionaries attend a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints