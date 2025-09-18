Latest release of new hymns includes song with lyrics by President Nelson

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing selections from “Hymns — For Home and Church” during their sacrament meeting in Murray, Utah, on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Twelve more songs were added to “Hymns — For Home and Church” by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday, Sept. 18, in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

This is the fifth batch of published songs, making 60 new songs in the growing catalog that may be sung at home, in Church meetings and in other settings.

The additions include a song with lyrics by President Russell M. Nelson, a hymn from the current Tongan hymnbook, a German children’s song, African American spirituals, songs that have been published in the Church magazines in the past and new songs submitted for the new hymnbook project.

These selections are available in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French, with other languages to come. They can be found in the Music Library of ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Sacred Music app and the Gospel Library app.

President Nelson wrote the words to “Our Prayer to Thee,” which was first published in 2003 in the Ensign magazine, now named the Liahona. The music is by Joseph Parry and was arranged by Mack Wilberg for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to sing at general conferences in October 2018 and April 2022.

Emily Winters, 18, who sings the English recordings of the latest batch of hymns, said the song is special. “It’s very sacred, talking about us and God. It’s a beautiful representation of our relationship.”

Two well-loved songs from other languages are now in the new global hymnbook: “Jesus Is the Way” comes from the current Tongan hymnbook, and “Can You Count the Stars in Heaven?” is a German children’s song.

Many will also recognize “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” which is an African American spiritual Christmas hymn that is widely well-known across Christian faiths.

A new children’s song in the collection is “Joseph Prayed in Faith,” which relates Joseph Smith’s First Vision personal experiences of revelation.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, who serves on the Church’s hymnbook committee, said music can teach children gospel truths in powerful ways.

“We want every child to feel the joy of singing songs that teach of Jesus Christ and His gospel,” President Porter said in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. “As the Holy Ghost confirms the truth of what they are singing, they will grow in their testimony of Heavenly Father and His Son. The beautiful melodies and lyrics will stay in their hearts and minds throughout their lives, helping children desire to be disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes said these new hymns have spiritual power.

“I am grateful for the hymns of the Church. Hymns invite the Spirit into our meetings and into our lives,” President Farnes said. “They can be a form of protection and praise or a source of comfort and healing. Jesus Christ prepared for His greatest sacrifice and suffering using the influence of music. Mark 14:26 reads, ‘And when they had sung an hymn, they went out into the mount of Olives.’”

Young single adults from congregations on the island of Reunion, sing on Monday, Sept. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Thursday’s release also includes 15 new hymns in German, Korean and Tagalog, for a total of 37 in those languages.

The print version of the new hymnbook is expected to be ready in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French by mid-2027. Other language translations will follow.

The songs are being released in small batches so wards, individuals and families can learn, practice and sing them. Thirteen new hymns were released in May 2024, then nine in September 2024, followed by 15 in February 2025 and 11 in June 2025.

A pianist accompanies the congregation as they sing selections from “Hymns — For Home and Church” during a sacrament meeting of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Murray, Utah, on Sunday, June 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members and leaders are invited to incorporate the latest music into their worship at home and at church.

Gospel Library has a section called “About the Hymns.” Each of the hymns is featured in a chapter containing the hymn’s story as well as study prompts and linked resources. People can learn more about the hymn writers, read scriptural references and use related gospel study guides for the new hymns.

The song-specific chapters are also linked near the bottom of the “lyrics” view of the digital hymn pages on the Gospel Library, Music Library or Sacred Music apps.