Behind the scenes of general conference: Broadcast team

A member of the broadcast team works to ensure a general conference broadcast runs smoothly in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, in a behind-the-scenes video released Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

Every six months, all are invited to gather for general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Before, during and after the conference, thousands of people work tirelessly behind the scenes to make it a success.

The 195th Semiannual General Conference will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-5, with five general sessions originating from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A new behind-the-scenes video released on YouTube by the Church on Saturday, Sept. 20, introduces viewers to members of the broadcast team.

In March, the Church released three videos before the April 2025 general conference about the staging crew, guest services and interpreters. Another video is expected to release on Saturday, Sept. 27, about publishing the general conference editions of the Church’s magazines.

Elder Robert M. Daines, General Authority Seventy, said in a ChurchofJesusChrist.org report that the main purpose of this video series is “to thank the many hands and hearts for whom general conference is a labor of love.”

Broadcasting general conference

The broadcast crew has producers, camera operators, production coordinators, audio crew, lighting team members, still photographers and more.

In the video, Paul Miller, director of broadcast and events, said, “Our goal is to get the message out in a timely fashion as close to 100% as possible.”

Paul Miller, director of broadcast and events, center, and other members of the broadcast team work together in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, to ensure an upcoming general conference broadcast runs smoothly in a behind-the-scenes video released Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Screenshot from General Conference YouTube channel

Before conference, broadcast producer Alan Rast works with Apostles and other Church leaders on how the broadcast team can best support their talks — “literally having them read their talk to you across their desk and hearing their testimony and hearing them speak those words just to you. It’s pretty amazing,” he said.

During a rehearsal, broadcast technical supervisor Phil Fox said his main focus is “the little things.” For example, he shows the speaker where they will be waiting for their turn, when they will stand and where they will walk.

“If I can take any of that anxiety away from the speakers by just rehearsing a few things with them, then I know that they’ll be able to deliver their message,” Fox said.

Jackson Holmes, broadcast production coordinator, tests audio and other functions at the pulpit in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, to prepare for an upcoming general conference in a new behind-the-scenes video released Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Screenshot from General Conference YouTube channel

The crew and team spend a lot of time testing and rehearsing, said Jackson Holmes, the broadcast production coordinator.

“It’s because we love the Lord and we want to make His message shine so that people can focus on what the message is and what’s being delivered,” he said.

Sometimes Holmes wraps cables or puts tape on the floor — all roles are significant because they contribute to the whole of it, he said. And just before general conference, he stands at the podium for a sound check.

“It’s really neat to be able to just stand where prophets and apostles have stood and get to feel a little bit of what they feel in this massive auditorium and transmitting messages all throughout the world,” Holmes said.

Phil Fox, broadcast production coordinator, right, and Jackson Holmes test audio and other functions in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, while preparing for an upcoming general conference broadcast in a behind-the-scenes video released on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Screenshot from General Conference YouTube channel

Three weeks after a general conference is over, the broadcast team begins working on the next general conference.

With all that he does behind the scenes, Miller said he can’t see a general conference session without feeling the Spirit of the Lord testify to him that this is His work.

“It’s a blessing that I’ve had this unique opportunity to be a part of His work and to bless the lives of my brothers and sisters and to help teach the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said. “It’s what general conference is about, an opportunity for all of our Heavenly Father’s children to have that same blessing to see and understand the gospel.”