Samuel and Ruben Paris, left and right respectively, stand in front of a Provo, Utah, meetinghouse on Sept. 8, 2025.

In the search for truth and belonging, twins Ruben and Samuel Paris found their lives transformed on a soccer field in Colorado, where a chance encounter with a basketball player named Ryan revealed a light they’d been yearning for their entire lives.

Born March 15, 2005, twins Ruben and Samuel Paris are French natives who have dedicated their lives to sharing the message of Jesus Christ through their social media endeavors.

They got into social media with the intention to “build a strong community where everyone can feel inspired and included, no matter their past, no matter their background, by sharing peace and love with Christ at the center,” said Ruben Paris.

From left to right, Samuel Paris, sister Eva Paris and Ruben Paris smile during a birthday celebration in Dijon, France, on July 5, 2007. | Provided by Paris family

Raised by a Catholic father and a Muslim mother, the Paris brothers grew up in a family in Dijon, France, where religion was never imposed on them, yet they had a desire for truth. “We knew growing up that something was missing,” Samuel Paris said, adding that he began to question, “what’s the point of life?”.

Their Instagram states: “We always felt a little different. We had two close friends, but most of the time, we never really fit in with the kids around us. On the outside, we were surrounded by people, but inside we often felt alone.” Growing up, other classmates lived lives that did not exemplify living the commandments. This added to their desire for clarity and belonging in a world of confusion and division.

Ruben Paris often prayed, “Lord, please bring back a gospel that makes sense. Please create a church that is true, that draws us closer to you. Please show us how those who have already passed away can still receive the blessings of salvation.”

It wasn’t until 2023 that he received an answer to his long-awaited prayer.

From left to right, Samuel Paris, father Yannick Paris, sister Eva Paris, mother Agnès Messadi and Ruben Paris in Dijon, France, on Sept. 29, 2012. | Provided by Paris family

“We got an opportunity to play soccer for a school in Colorado,” he said. By the age of 18, the twins moved to the United States.

This decision changed their lives. When Ruben and Samuel Paris met Ryan Payne in Colorado, his distinct, radiant presence captivated them. As they spent time with him, they discovered that his inner light stemmed from his faith and membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This sparked a deep curiosity in the twins, prompting them to learn more.

Ruben asked, “Why are you like that?” and Payne responded, “I’m like that because of Jesus Christ.” Payne explained that he was a member of the Church.

The Paris brothers began praying with Payne, attending church and learning more about the gospel. “We really felt that something was different. So he gave us a Book [of Mormon], and we started to read it. He introduced us to the missionaries,” Samuel Paris said.

Left to right, Elder Nathanael Asselin, Samuel Paris, Elder Marco Gee and Ruben Paris on their baptism day June 10, 2023 in Dijon, France. | Provided by Paris family

Shortly after meeting with the missionaries, the twins decided to go to France to be baptized into the Church in front of friends and family. They were baptized on June 10, 2023.

In 2025, Ruben and Samuel Paris moved to Utah to attend Brigham Young University. They missed the sense of belonging they felt in the U.S. and “really felt that our place was here,” Samuel Paris said.

After moving to Utah, the twins continued to seek ways to deepen their faith journey and connect with others. During a trip to St. George, Utah, with friends, Ruben and Samuel Paris had a conversation with a friend’s father who encouraged them to “feed your sheep.” This inspired them to expand their influence by using social media to share the message of Jesus Christ with a broader audience.

Left to right, Ruben Paris, father Yannick Paris, mother Agnès Messadi, Samuel Paris and sister Eva Paris at Ruben and Samuel's baptism on June 10, 2023, in Dijon, France. | Provided by Paris family

Ruben Paris said, “We really love to explain why we follow Jesus Christ and why we are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” Their social-media content focuses on interviewing and asking others about their experiences and relationships with Jesus Christ.

On July 5 of this year, Ruben and Samuel Paris went through the temple to receive their endowment. “Jesus Christ wants us to come home. It’s very simple. I truly believe that in the temple, it’s the best place to really reach the voice of Jesus Christ and to really make more covenants with Him,” Samuel Paris said.