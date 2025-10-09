Justin Giles, left, and Charell Garcia, right, pose for a photo in Wayne, Illinois, in August 2025.

Two riders who share a faith also shared the podium at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, a national-level dressage competition in Wayne, Illinois, Aug. 18-24.

Charell Garcia, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, earned first place with her horse named Virtuous. Second was Latter-day Saint Justin Giles, competing nationally for the first time. He calls his horse Cookie.

Dressage is a competition that often looks like a horse and rider dancing. The Olympics website explains that it “consists of a number of tests in which horse and rider are awarded marks for performing routines containing specified movements.”

“I wouldn’t be where I am at without the Lord’s involvement in it all,” Giles told Church News, adding, “I rely a lot on prayer throughout the competition week, … that my mind will be clear and open to promptings of the Spirit — to know where and when to aid and cue for the movements of the test.”

Garcia described a season that began with stress and anxiety-induced mid-competition blackouts but culminated in peace and a first-place ribbon. She attributes her success to prayer and a priesthood blessing.

“Every time when I went into the ring I just had the biggest smile on my face,” she said. “I didn’t have any blackouts.”

Charell Garcia: ‘Just have fun’

Charell Garcia rides her horse in Wayne, Illinois, on Aug. 28, 2024. Garcia, a Latter-day Saint, placed first at a dressage national championship in August 2025 in Wayne, Illinois. | Provided by Charell Garcia

Garcia was born in the Netherlands, and horses entered her life at age 9. Without a horse in her family or a show budget, she knocked on farmhouse doors asking to exercise backyard ponies in exchange for chores.

At 15, she acquired her first horse and began piecing together training through internships and work at professional yards.

Marriage brought her to Utah; opportunity later moved her, her husband and two horses cross-country to Middletown, New York, where she now rides and develops young horses.

Last year was her first time at nationals — she earned a reserve championship.

Charell Garcia poses for a photo with her horse in Wayne, Illinois, on Aug. 23, 2025. Garcia, a Latter-day Saint, placed first at a dressage national championship. | Provided by Charell Garcia

The path back this year wasn’t smooth. Earlier competitions brought poor weather. “It was really challenging,” she said. Of 33 tests, she said, she only rode three accurately.

Mid-summer, she entered her first grand prix — the sport’s highest level. The expected panic dissipated after a prayer.

“The bell rang,” she said, adding: “Right away I felt this inner peace. I heard the words, ‘It’s gonna be OK — just have fun.’”

Charell Garcia rides her horse in May 2025. Garcia, a Latter-day Saint, recently placed first at a dressage national championship in Wayne, Illinois. | Provided by Charell Garcia

That became her anchor. Before each competition she finds a quiet place, reads a passage from the Book of Mormon and offers a prayer.

“The hard work has been done — just enjoy and have fun,” her husband said in a priesthood blessing.

She shared, “Because I was calm and I had fun and my mind was clear, I was able to really focus on the horse and ride them to their best capability.”

Justin Giles: Peace from prayer

Justin Giles, a Latter-day Saint, rides his horse during a national dressage competition in Wayne, Illinois, in August 2025. | Provided by Justin Giles

Giles, who lives in Heber City, Utah, began riding dressage competitively three years ago. Arriving at nationals, he carried more hope than expectation. “I was quite surprised, quite shocked,” he said of finishing second. “To be at something that big for my first time and do so well — I’m just left surprised, shocked and grateful.”

Justin Giles, a Latter-day Saint, rides at a national dressage competition in Wayne, Illinois, in August 2025. | Provided by Justin Giles

Faith, he says, is inside the arena with him. He sees his horses not just as animals but as God’s beautiful creations.

“As I’m going around the competition arena, waiting for my signal to start my test, I find myself constantly praying that not only will I find harmony and partnership with my horse, but that I will be able to best know how to pilot him and show off his abilities.”

He felt sustained by others’ prayers too.

“My coach is also of our faith, … not a lot of people get that opportunity — to have a coach that can pull you aside and, right before going into the competition ring, say a prayer,” he said. “When I came out of the competition ring, ... having her tear up and tell me, ‘Angels were with you’ is such a special thing to hear from a mentor and a coach.”

Justin Giles poses for a photo in Wayne, Illinois, in August 2025 with his wife, Samantha Giles, right; coach, Margo Gogan, center; and teammate, Lexi Fairbanks, left. | Provided by Justin Giles

He explained that his wife, Samantha Giles, also pushes him to turn to the Savior when things get hard.

“I love her and am glad that Heavenly Father put her in my life,” he said. “If it weren’t for her I would not be where I am today.”

Finding divine help

Justin Giles, a Latter-day Saint, rides at a national dressage competition in Wayne, Illinois, in August 2025.

While at nationals, the two laughed about the reality that the same divine help each sought was available to the other.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I have Heavenly Father on my side and we’re going to do well,’” Giles recalled. “And then I looked at Charell and I was like: ‘She does too. It was funny.’”

Garcia agreed, “We both do — it’s awesome."

For her, God’s help wasn’t just strength — it was joy. “What I really think is so amazing is how you can actually go from such a high anxiety or stressful level and in a snap, boom — right back down — and you can just feel that inner peace right away and actually have fun,” she said.

Charell Garcia with her horse in August 2024. Garcia, a Latter-day Saint, placed first at a dressage national championship in August 2025 in Wayne, Illinois. | Provided by Charell Garcia

“Through my work I can spread what we believe,” Garcia said. “Even though things don’t always go the way we want or when we want it or how we want it, if we keep Him close, He is going to make sure that we’re going to be where we need to be.”

Giles offered a truth he says the sport has taught him repeatedly.

“God sees and loves effort,” he said. “The things that are important to us are just as important to our Father in Heaven. As I’ve strived to put forward the effort in involving Him in my passion it’s amplified what I would have been able to do.”