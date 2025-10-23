Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Members

25 Doctrine and Covenants section introductions adjusted following Joseph Smith Papers findings

2 Book of Mormon summaries also adjusted, with updates made on Gospel Library online and app

Two language editions of the triple combination. The Doctrine and Covenants is part of the triple combination of scriptures, with the Book of Mormon and Pearl of Great Price.
The Doctrine and Covenants and Book of Mormon. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards
By Mary Richards
Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently made adjustments to 25 section introductions in the Doctrine and Covenants and two chapter summaries in the Book of Mormon.

The adjustments are now available in the Gospel Library app and on ChurchofJesusChrist.org for most languages, with additional languages to follow.

Read this article in Portuguese:


The adjustments to the Doctrine and Covenants section introductions came because of historical findings from the Joseph Smith Papers project. They involve clarifications or corrections to dates, locations and factual errors. Of the 25 section introductions, 15 received adjustments due to factual corrections, and 10 to provide contextual clarity.

Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder, said, “These adjustments bring the section introductions in line with what we have learned from more than twenty years of careful study of Joseph Smith’s documents. The minor changes to dates and places reflect the careful attention with which we believe this remarkable legacy of divine revelation ought to be treated. We hope the contextual additions help readers better understand why and how the Lord communicated with the Church through His Prophet.”

Meanwhile, adjustments made to two chapter summaries in 3 Nephi in the Book of Mormon help clarify the Savior’s ministry and the importance to call the Church in His name.

This does not impact “Come, Follow Me” study. Members do not need to buy new scriptures as a result of these updates, though printed copies will begin to reflect these adjustments in the coming months, explained in a letter sent to local Church leaders and a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

A detailed summary of the approved adjustments can be found here on the Church’s website.

For more information about these adjustments and others to the scriptures over time, see churchofjesuschrist.org/study/manual/about-the-scriptures/adjustments.

Related Stories
After two decades, Church celebrates final volume of the Joseph Smith Papers project
How the Joseph Smith Papers has provided a foundation for future Latter-day Saint scholarship
From 2019: A look at why the Church is simplifying its scripture production processes
From 2013: New edition of English scriptures
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed