25 Doctrine and Covenants section introductions adjusted following Joseph Smith Papers findings

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently made adjustments to 25 section introductions in the Doctrine and Covenants and two chapter summaries in the Book of Mormon.

The adjustments are now available in the Gospel Library app and on ChurchofJesusChrist.org for most languages, with additional languages to follow.

The adjustments to the Doctrine and Covenants section introductions came because of historical findings from the Joseph Smith Papers project. They involve clarifications or corrections to dates, locations and factual errors. Of the 25 section introductions, 15 received adjustments due to factual corrections, and 10 to provide contextual clarity.

Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder, said, “These adjustments bring the section introductions in line with what we have learned from more than twenty years of careful study of Joseph Smith’s documents. The minor changes to dates and places reflect the careful attention with which we believe this remarkable legacy of divine revelation ought to be treated. We hope the contextual additions help readers better understand why and how the Lord communicated with the Church through His Prophet.”

Meanwhile, adjustments made to two chapter summaries in 3 Nephi in the Book of Mormon help clarify the Savior’s ministry and the importance to call the Church in His name.

This does not impact “Come, Follow Me” study. Members do not need to buy new scriptures as a result of these updates, though printed copies will begin to reflect these adjustments in the coming months, explained in a letter sent to local Church leaders and a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

A detailed summary of the approved adjustments can be found here on the Church’s website.

For more information about these adjustments and others to the scriptures over time, see churchofjesuschrist.org/study/manual/about-the-scriptures/adjustments.