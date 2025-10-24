Church announces the addition of 55 new missions in 2026

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to create 55 missions, effective July 1, 2026.

The 55 new missions will give the Church 506 missions worldwide — the most ever in Church history.

The Oct. 24 announcement was made in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks said, “It is inspiring to see the number of young Church members who continue to answer the call to share the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. These missionaries are helping to bless the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every year who are choosing to be baptized into the Lord’s Church.”

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, for the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The number of young teaching and service missionaries and senior missionaries has gone from just over 65,000 at the end of 2022 to nearly 72,000 at the end of 2023 and is currently at more than 84,000. These missionaries serve in more than 150 countries and teach in more than 60 languages.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who chairs the Church’s Missionary Executive Council, said, “It’s a blessing to see how each missionary contributes to the individuals they teach and serve as they share the message of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. These additional missions help to balance the number of missionaries in each mission, allowing mission leaders to better support and mentor the missionaries they lead.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the addition of 55 new missions worldwide, effective in 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new missions, which will be created by adjusting the boundaries of existing missions, will help to accommodate a growing number of missionaries already called and will allow missionaries to better support the increasing number of congregations throughout the world.

With more than 72,000 full-time missionaries in 2023, the Church announced the addition of 36 new missions, bringing the total to 450.

Missionaries walk along a street in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new missions

The new missions will be established in the following locations and are grouped into specific administrative areas of the Church in alphabetical order.

Africa Central

1. DR Congo Kinshasa North

2. DR Congo Mwene-Ditu

3. Kenya Kisumu

4. Uganda Kampala East

Sister Teresa Draper, right, serves with her biological sister Sister Janice Johnson as both serve in the Adriatic North Mission office in Zagreb, Croatia. Sister Johnson arrived in June 2025. | President Brian Cordray

Africa South

5. Angola Luanda North

6. Malawi Lilongwe

7. Mozambique Nampula

8. South Africa East London

9. Zimbabwe Harare West

Sister missionaries, Sister Harley Wallentine and Sister Aftyn Tippetts, who are heading to the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission, take notes as Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, speaks during the weekly devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Africa West

10. Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan South

11. Cote d’Ivoire Daloa

12. Ghana Accra South

13. Ghana Sunyani

14. Liberia Monrovia West

15. Senegal Dakar

16. Togo Lomé

Senior service missionaries serving in the Korea Seoul Mission pose for a photo in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia North

17. Mongolia Ulaanbaatar West

Brazil

18. Brazil Guarulhos

19. Brazil São Bernardo

20. Brazil Sorocaba

Sister missionaries sing “Joseph Smith’s First Prayer,” during an early morning devotional in the Sacred Grove with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Palmyra, New York, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Canada

21. Canada Halifax

22. Canada Toronto East

Europe Central

23. France Paris South

24. Greece Athens

25. Spain Madrid East

Europe North

26. Cape Verde Mindelo

Missionaries teach in a tent near the newly completed Nairobi Kenya Temple in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

México

27. México Tula

Pacific

28. Australia Brisbane South

29. Papua New Guinea Daru

30. Papua New Guinea Madang

31. Samoa Apia East

32. Solomon Islands Honiara

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing the national anthem prior to Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers playing at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Philippines

33. Philippines Lingayen

34. Philippines Lipa

35. Philippines Ormoc

36. Philippines Ozamiz

37. Philippines Puerto Princesa

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wait to walk onto the field to sing the national anthem prior to Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers playing at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

South America Northwest

38. Perú Lima Northwest

39. Perú Tacna

South America South

40. Paraguay Asunción South

41. Uruguay Salto

Leaning on a walking stick, Elder Bryan Stevens begins a tour outside the Sacred Grove Welcome Center in Palmyra, New York, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

United States Central

42. Missouri Kansas City

43. Wyoming Cheyenne

United States Northeast

44. Indiana Fort Wayne

45. Virginia Norfolk

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepare emergency aid after flooding from monsoons and cyclones in the Philippines in July 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

United States Southeast

46. Mississippi Jackson

United States Southwest

47. Arizona Phoenix East

48. Oklahoma Tulsa

49. Texas Dallas North

50. Texas Houston North

51. Texas San Antonio South

United States West

52. California Oceanside

53. California Ontario

54. California Victorville

55. Idaho Coeur d’Alene