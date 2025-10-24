Church announces the addition of 55 new missions in 2026

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to create 55 missions, effective July 1, 2026.
The 55 new missions will give the Church 506 missions worldwide — the most ever in Church history.
The Oct. 24 announcement was made in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Church President Dallin H. Oaks said, “It is inspiring to see the number of young Church members who continue to answer the call to share the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. These missionaries are helping to bless the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every year who are choosing to be baptized into the Lord’s Church.”
The number of young teaching and service missionaries and senior missionaries has gone from just over 65,000 at the end of 2022 to nearly 72,000 at the end of 2023 and is currently at more than 84,000. These missionaries serve in more than 150 countries and teach in more than 60 languages.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who chairs the Church’s Missionary Executive Council, said, “It’s a blessing to see how each missionary contributes to the individuals they teach and serve as they share the message of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. These additional missions help to balance the number of missionaries in each mission, allowing mission leaders to better support and mentor the missionaries they lead.”
The new missions, which will be created by adjusting the boundaries of existing missions, will help to accommodate a growing number of missionaries already called and will allow missionaries to better support the increasing number of congregations throughout the world.
With more than 72,000 full-time missionaries in 2023, the Church announced the addition of 36 new missions, bringing the total to 450.
The new missions
The new missions will be established in the following locations and are grouped into specific administrative areas of the Church in alphabetical order.
Africa Central
1. DR Congo Kinshasa North
2. DR Congo Mwene-Ditu
3. Kenya Kisumu
4. Uganda Kampala East
Africa South
5. Angola Luanda North
6. Malawi Lilongwe
7. Mozambique Nampula
8. South Africa East London
9. Zimbabwe Harare West
Africa West
10. Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan South
11. Cote d’Ivoire Daloa
12. Ghana Accra South
13. Ghana Sunyani
14. Liberia Monrovia West
15. Senegal Dakar
16. Togo Lomé
Asia North
17. Mongolia Ulaanbaatar West
Brazil
18. Brazil Guarulhos
19. Brazil São Bernardo
20. Brazil Sorocaba
Canada
21. Canada Halifax
22. Canada Toronto East
Europe Central
23. France Paris South
24. Greece Athens
25. Spain Madrid East
Europe North
26. Cape Verde Mindelo
México
27. México Tula
Pacific
28. Australia Brisbane South
29. Papua New Guinea Daru
30. Papua New Guinea Madang
31. Samoa Apia East
32. Solomon Islands Honiara
Philippines
33. Philippines Lingayen
34. Philippines Lipa
35. Philippines Ormoc
36. Philippines Ozamiz
37. Philippines Puerto Princesa
South America Northwest
38. Perú Lima Northwest
39. Perú Tacna
South America South
40. Paraguay Asunción South
41. Uruguay Salto
United States Central
42. Missouri Kansas City
43. Wyoming Cheyenne
United States Northeast
44. Indiana Fort Wayne
45. Virginia Norfolk
United States Southeast
46. Mississippi Jackson
United States Southwest
47. Arizona Phoenix East
48. Oklahoma Tulsa
49. Texas Dallas North
50. Texas Houston North
51. Texas San Antonio South
United States West
52. California Oceanside
53. California Ontario
54. California Victorville
55. Idaho Coeur d’Alene