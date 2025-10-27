‘Peace that shines’: ‘Luz de las Naciones’ 2025 to celebrate South American centennial

Performers dance, sing and play during the 22nd annual "Luz de las Naciones" celebration at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

The Conference Center stage will come alive once again with color, music and faith as “Luz de las Naciones” (“Light of the Nations”) returns Nov. 7–8.

The 2025 "Luz de las Naciones" will be held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Nov. 7-8, 2025. The theme this year is "Paz que Ilumina." | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In its 23rd year, the annual cultural celebration hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will feature around 1,000 volunteer performers from across the Americas.

This year’s theme — “Paz que Ilumina” (“Peace that Shines”) — focuses on finding and sharing the peace of Jesus Christ amid a turbulent world, according to an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

How to watch the celebration

Performances will begin both evenings at 8 p.m. MST in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tickets are required to attend the event in person.

With tickets for the live performances already sold out, viewers can watch the Saturday, November 8, performance live in Spanish at 8 p.m. MST on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. English and Portuguese subtitles will also be available.

The event will later be available on-demand on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Gospel Stream app and YouTube in Spanish, English and Portuguese.

“‘Luz de las Naciones’ is intended to spiritually lift our friends in the Latino community through music, dance and inspired messages,” said Elder Jorge T. Becerra, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Utah Area Presidency. “This year, the theme ‘Peace that Shines’ will bring a large measure of the Savior’s peace that is needed in these days of trouble and strife. Our hope is to help the Latino community find a greater measure of peace that comes through Jesus Christ as we help them increase their faith in Him.”

“We invite all who participate in this year’s event, both audience and the large number of volunteers, to feel once again the peace that surpasses understanding.” — Elder Jorge T. Becerra

Honoring a century of growth in South America

This year’s “Luz de las Naciones” carries added meaning: it coincides with the centennial of the Church of Jesus Christ in South America.

“Many have increased the feeling of joy in their lives as they have heard and embraced the message of peace that comes from the Savior and His teachings,” Elder Becerra said.

Director Israel González-Nieri, who has long been part of the production, said this anniversary deepens the spirit of the celebration.

“One hundred years of history, service and growth have transformed communities and blessed the lives of millions,” he said. “For me, this anniversary is not only a remembrance of what we have received but also an invitation to continue sharing the light of Christ that brings peace and hope to the world.”

‘A living testimony’

The event showcases a tapestry of traditions, music and dances from across Latin America, including Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, Brazil and Argentina. Performers wear traditional clothing and share music that reflects both cultural and spiritual heritage.

“This event is not just a concert or a cultural performance; it is a living testimony of the faith, diversity and brotherhood we share as children of God,” González-Nieri said.

President D. Todd Christofferson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the 22nd annual "Luz de las Naciones" celebration at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

During last year’s “Luz de las Naciones,” then-Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to those in attendance in Spanish.

“I am grateful for you and for the blessing to be here this joyful night together,” he said. “I invoke the richest blessings upon all of you.”