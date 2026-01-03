Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Members

Send it in: Latter-day Saints competing in the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The Olympics and Paralympics will be in Milan and Cortina, Italy

Available in:Portuguese
Neon Olympic rings hang next to the Duomo gothic cathedral for the upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.
Neon Olympic rings hang next to the Duomo gothic cathedral for the upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. Luca Bruno, Associated Press
Christine Rappleye
By Christine Rappleye

Athletes from around the world will gather in the Milan and Cortina areas of northern Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Feb. 6-22, and Paralympics, March 6-16.

Read this article in Portuguese:


The Church News is looking for information about Latter-day Saint athletes. Please send information about 2026 Olympians and Paralympians, including name, country and event, to churchnews@deseretnews.com.

At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, 14 athletes, from four countries, with ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints competed in the Olympics with four winning medals.

In the Paralympic Games, eight athletes representing three countries competed, with four winning medals.

Neon shapes of a hockey player, skier, ice skater, curler and more hang next to the Duomo gothic cathedral for the upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.
Olympic iconic neon shapes hang next to the Duomo gothic cathedral for the upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. | Luca Bruno, Associated Press
Related Story
Church News podcast Episode 271: Olympic medalist Noelle Pikus Pace on sharing the light of the gospel by being a covenant keeper

At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, luger Kate Hansen was back as a television commentator. She previously competed in the luge at the 2014 Sochi Games and had a top 10 finish.

During the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 15 athletes from eight countries with ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints competed in the Olympics with five winning medals.

In the 2020 Paralympic Games, 12 athletes from seven countries competed and three athletes won medals.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, two Latter-day Saints competed. Additionally, Church members in Gangneung, South Korea, offered a place to warm up, recharge a cellphone or explore family history at the Helping Hands Center.

Related Stories
Latter-day Saints in the 2024 Paris Olympics: 4 medals in steeplechase, track and rugby sevens in Paris
Latter-day Saints in the 2024 Paralympics: 4 medals in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, discus and canoe in Paris
See the Church News' coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games
Olympic rings are seen near the village of Anterselva where the biathlon discipline will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.
Olympic rings are seen near the village of Anterselva where the biathlon discipline will take place during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. | Alessandro Trovati, Associated Press
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed