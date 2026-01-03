Neon Olympic rings hang next to the Duomo gothic cathedral for the upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.

Athletes from around the world will gather in the Milan and Cortina areas of northern Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Feb. 6-22, and Paralympics, March 6-16.

The Church News is looking for information about Latter-day Saint athletes. Please send information about 2026 Olympians and Paralympians, including name, country and event, to churchnews@deseretnews.com.

At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, 14 athletes, from four countries, with ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints competed in the Olympics with four winning medals.

In the Paralympic Games, eight athletes representing three countries competed, with four winning medals.

Olympic iconic neon shapes hang next to the Duomo gothic cathedral for the upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. | Luca Bruno, Associated Press

At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, luger Kate Hansen was back as a television commentator. She previously competed in the luge at the 2014 Sochi Games and had a top 10 finish.

During the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 15 athletes from eight countries with ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints competed in the Olympics with five winning medals.

In the 2020 Paralympic Games, 12 athletes from seven countries competed and three athletes won medals.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, two Latter-day Saints competed. Additionally, Church members in Gangneung, South Korea, offered a place to warm up, recharge a cellphone or explore family history at the Helping Hands Center.