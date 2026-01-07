Police investigate a shooting in the parking lot of a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 near 600 N. Redwood Rd. in Salt Lake City.

Two people are reported dead after a shooting at a Salt Lake City meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Three people are in critical condition and three other victims are in unknown condition, as they were taken to medical facilities by private parties, according to Salt Lake City police spokesperson Glen Mills.

Mills said police were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. with reports of a shooting at the meetinghouse.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the meetinghouse at 660 N. Redwood Road, 4 miles west of Temple Square. A funeral was taking place inside the church, police said.

People hug each other at a Salt Lake City meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where multiple victims were shot with at least two fatalities reported and several others reported in critical condition Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A suspect vehicle was caught on camera, and police say they have multiple leads about suspects. They are unsure if there was more than one shooter.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Dozens of emergency vehicles remained late into the night at the scene, with units responding from multiple agencies, Mills said.

The Church issued a statement on the meetinghouse shooting later Wednesday evening.

People leave a funeral that was interrupted by a shooting in the parking lot of a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, near 600 N. Redwood Rd. in Salt Lake City, | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“We are aware of a serious incident that occurred outside a Church meetinghouse at 660 N. Redwood Rd. in Salt Lake City tonight as a memorial service was being held in the chapel. The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is grateful for the efforts of first responders,” said Church spokesman Sam Penrod.

He added that until more information is available, the Church was directing all questions about this incident to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“We extend prayers for all who have been impacted by this tragedy and express deep concern that any sacred space intended for worship should be subjected to violence of any kind,” Penrod said.

This story will be updated.