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Video: Church organist Richard Elliott reflects on lifelong learnings from music

The longtime organist calls music ‘a gift from heaven’ as he looks back at times when he felt the Spirit through learning and performing music

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Richard Elliott, the principal organist for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, plays the organ at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in this undated photo.
Richard Elliott, the principal organist for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, plays the organ at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in this undated photo. Matt Gillis, Deseret News
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

Richard Elliott’s experiences with music precede his 30 years of service as an organist for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. He was drawn to music as a child, and he has had innumerable faith-building moments throughout his life, thanks to music.

“It’s very easy to start doubting yourself and saying, ‘Do I really know how to do this? Can I make it through this?’” Elliott said. “But then, if you’ve prepared yourself and if you exercise faith, pray and make the Savior the focus, then you feel the reassurance of the Holy Ghost telling you that you can do this. And things work out.”

In a Church News video — titled “Can I make it through?” — Elliott talks about overcoming mistakes and trusting in the Lord.

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Church News podcast, Episode 272: Tabernacle organist Richard Elliott on sacred music and his conversion
Tabernacle Organ Virtuoso Performance Series to feature Tabernacle organist Richard Elliott
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