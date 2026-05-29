Video: Church organist Richard Elliott reflects on lifelong learnings from music

Richard Elliott, the principal organist for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, plays the organ at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in this undated photo.

Richard Elliott’s experiences with music precede his 30 years of service as an organist for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. He was drawn to music as a child, and he has had innumerable faith-building moments throughout his life, thanks to music.

“It’s very easy to start doubting yourself and saying, ‘Do I really know how to do this? Can I make it through this?’” Elliott said. “But then, if you’ve prepared yourself and if you exercise faith, pray and make the Savior the focus, then you feel the reassurance of the Holy Ghost telling you that you can do this. And things work out.”

In a Church News video — titled “Can I make it through?” — Elliott talks about overcoming mistakes and trusting in the Lord.