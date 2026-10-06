First Pohnpeian-speaking ward outside Micronesia created in U.S.

Bishop Warney Alati, center, takes a picture with his counselors, Mac Larry Fredrick, left, and Misiwo Damian, right, on the day the Hendersonville 2nd Ward (Pohnpeian) was made into a ward from a branch in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

The first Pohnpeian-speaking ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints outside of Micronesia has been created in the United States. On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Hendersonville 2nd Branch (Pohnpeian) in the Asheville North Carolina Stake officially became the Hendersonville 2nd Ward (Pohnpeian).

Micronesia is a series of many islands, including the island of Pohnpei, located in the western Pacific Ocean. Years ago, a group of Latter-day Saint Pohnpeians moved to North Carolina in search of employment. Over the years, the community expanded significantly, both in growth of families and through baptisms.

Bishop Warney Alati, who was serving as branch president since June 2025 and now is the bishop, was baptized on Pohnpei and served a full-time mission there.

“When I came to this country my testimony really grew,” he said. “It was built by all the leaders helping us in Hendersonville and from the stake leaders.”

Asheville North Carolina Stake President Kyle Gillett said the creation of a new ward “is a beautiful reflection of the extraordinary faith and love of these Pohnpeian-speaking Saints.”

The members naturally embody the invitation to “Love, share, invite,” he said.

Evelynn Ehram and Juleen Robert Inowe, from the Hendersonville 2nd Ward (Pohnpeian), are pictured at a stake women's conference of the Asheville North Carolina Stake on Sept. 26, 2026. | Howard Pasamanick, Asheville North Carolina Stake

“Their love for Jesus Christ and His restored gospel is contagious. They welcome people with open arms, share their testimonies freely and joyfully, and invite family and friends to come and experience what they have found,” President Gillett said.

The past year alone has seen more than 20 baptisms in the ward, which the stake president called remarkable, but he said the numbers tell only a small part of the story.

“What is most remarkable is the love behind that growth. It has been one of the great privileges of my service to worship with them and witness their faith firsthand. The organization of this ward is a joyful milestone for a truly remarkable community of Saints,” President Gillett said.

Said Bishop Alati, “I appreciate all the love from leaders. It helped my love of the Savior Jesus Christ to grow. The members are glad to become a ward. I feel that the Lord did a lot to help us.”

The Hendersonville 2nd Ward (Pohnpeian) bishopric takes a picture with the Asheville North Carolina Stake presidency on the day of the ward's creation, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. From left, Mac Larry Fredrick, second counselor in the bishopric; President Paul Hedgecock, second counselor in the stake presidency; Bishop Warney Alati; Misiwo Damian, first counselor in the bishopric; President Kyle Gillett, stake president; President Craig Poole, first counselor in the stake presidency. | Kim Garner, Asheville North Carolina Stake

Not only do the members welcome the full-time missionaries and work with them in their efforts, young adults are also serving their own missions. Since 2024, eight young adults from the Hendersonville 2nd Branch, now ward, have returned from serving full-time missions in Utah, the Philippines, Micronesia, and Vanuatu. Several are preparing to submit their mission applications.

Before 2017, the Hendersonville 2nd Branch had boundaries centered within Hendersonville and English was its primary language, although members also spoke Pohnpeian and Spanish. After receiving authorization from the First Presidency, the branch received the Pohnpeian language designation in April 2017 and its boundaries were realigned to cover the entire stake, thus allowing any Pohnpeian-speaking members living in the stake an opportunity to attend a Pohnpeian-speaking language unit.

Ben Beasley, who served as the former branch president, was the first branch president for the Pohnpeian-speaking unit. In July 2021, Darney Alati, the brother of Warney Alati, was called as the first native-speaking branch president. His two counselors were also native speakers.

Now the new bishopric includes Bishop Warney Alati, with Misiwo Damian as first counselor and Mac Larry Fredrick as second counselor.

Asheville North Carolina Stake President Kyle S. Gillett, right, hugs President Darny E. Alati, the president of the Hendersonville 2nd Branch (Pohnpeian), during relief efforts after Hurricane Helene in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Myra Horonzy, the first counselor in the Asheville North Carolina Stake Relief Society presidency, left, takes a picture with Eiko John Alati of the Hendersonville 2nd Ward (Pohnpeian) at a stake women's conference on Sept. 26, 2026. Alati is the mother of Bishop Warney Alati and former branch president Darney Alati. | Howard Pasamanick, Asheville North Carolina Stake