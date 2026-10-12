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Two senior missionaries have died while serving

The missionaries had been serving in South Africa and California prior to their deaths

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Missionary name tags are on display on a wall at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
Missionary name tags are on display on a wall at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Mary Richards, Church News
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the deaths of two senior missionaries on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Monday, Oct. 12.

Elder Richard D. Gordon and Elder John A. Johnson had been serving in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission and California Oakland/San Francisco Mission, respectively.

The following information about each missionary was provided by the Church:

Elder Richard D. Gordon, 76, of the Providence Utah Stake, died Sept. 19, 2026. Elder Gordon had been serving as a BYU–Pathway Worldwide education center missionary in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission and began his missionary service in January 2026. The funeral was in Providence, Utah, on Oct. 10, 2026.

Elder John A. Johnson, 70, of the Klamath Falls Oregon Stake, died Sept. 29, 2026. Elder Johnson had been serving as an employment center missionary in the California Oakland/San Francisco Mission and began his missionary service in April 2026. Private family services were held.

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