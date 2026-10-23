A children's choir performs during the 2025 Church Music Festival, on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City.

The 2026 Church Music Festival, “Love Without End,” will be a celebration of music of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The festival will be on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. MST at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in downtown Salt Lake City. The festival is free, and no tickets are required to attend. The songs will also be recorded for on-demand viewing and will be published later on the Church Music Festival archive page.

More than 300 participating singers and musicians will present 12 new hymns from “Hymns for Home and Church” at the festival, explained a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Those new hymns include “Fight the Good Fight,” to be sung by Laura Ray; “Little Baby in a Manger” sung by soprano Allie Smith; “What Child is This?” by choral group Sound of Ages; and “As I Keep the Sabbath Day,” sung by Bryson and Tierra Jones in a duet.

The notice said performances will be accompanied by a small chamber ensemble consisting of local professional musicians, including strings, harp, guitar, piano, woodwinds and French horn.

Other new hymns will be featured in music videos shown during the concert: “He is Born, the Divine Christ Child,” a violin duet by Alex and Aubrey Woods; “Were You There?” by the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir; and “Jesus is My Shepherd,” by Roy Bosch, a Latin family band singing in Spanish and English.

The Church Music Festival began in the 1970s. Each year, the Church Music Festival highlights sacred music that inspires faith in Jesus Christ, teaches gospel doctrine, brings joy, offers comfort and fosters unity. Watch past music festivals at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/media/music/music-from-church-events.