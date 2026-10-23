Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Members

New hymns, other sacred music to be featured in 2026 Church Music Festival, ‘Love Without End’

Annual event highlights sacred music that inspires faith in Jesus Christ, teaches gospel doctrine, brings joy, offers comfort and fosters unity

Available in:Spanish
See More Church News Stories In Search
A children's choir performs during the 2025 Church Music Festival, on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City.
A children's choir performs during the 2025 Church Music Festival, on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards
By Mary Richards
Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News

The 2026 Church Music Festival, “Love Without End,” will be a celebration of music of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The festival will be on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. MST at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in downtown Salt Lake City. The festival is free, and no tickets are required to attend. The songs will also be recorded for on-demand viewing and will be published later on the Church Music Festival archive page.

More than 300 participating singers and musicians will present 12 new hymns from “Hymns for Home and Church” at the festival, explained a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Those new hymns include “Fight the Good Fight,” to be sung by Laura Ray; “Little Baby in a Manger” sung by soprano Allie Smith; “What Child is This?” by choral group Sound of Ages; and “As I Keep the Sabbath Day,” sung by Bryson and Tierra Jones in a duet.

The notice said performances will be accompanied by a small chamber ensemble consisting of local professional musicians, including strings, harp, guitar, piano, woodwinds and French horn.

Other new hymns will be featured in music videos shown during the concert: “He is Born, the Divine Christ Child,” a violin duet by Alex and Aubrey Woods; “Were You There?” by the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir; and “Jesus is My Shepherd,” by Roy Bosch, a Latin family band singing in Spanish and English.

The Church Music Festival began in the 1970s. Each year, the Church Music Festival highlights sacred music that inspires faith in Jesus Christ, teaches gospel doctrine, brings joy, offers comfort and fosters unity. Watch past music festivals at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/media/music/music-from-church-events.

Musicians perform during the 2025 Church Music Festival, held Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City.
Musicians perform during the 2025 Church Music Festival on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Related Stories
10 new hymns released in ‘Hymns for Home and Church’
Latest release of new hymns includes several to help with Old Testament ‘Come, Follow Me’ study
New hymn ‘What God Calls Us To’ draws from Sermon on the Mount
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed