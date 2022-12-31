Revisit 2022 highlights from episodes of the Church News podcast, including interviews with Church leaders and members

The Church News podcast is a weekly podcast that invites listeners to make a journey of connection with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the globe. The weekly podcast features Church leaders, members who are making a difference and writers from the Church News team.

The Church News podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS or wherever you get podcasts.

Following are a few highlight episodes from 2022:

Episode 66: BYU athletic directors Tom Holmoe and Liz Darger on excellence in sports, BYU’s Honor Code, gospel principles; featuring Sheri Dew as guest host

Episode 67: Sister Nelson on being an eyewitness to President Nelson’s four years as Prophet

Episode 72: Bishop Keith B. McMullin on key Christlike leadership principles that bless work, life and family

Episode 73: Incorporating spiritual strategies to forge emotional resilience, with David T. Morgan

Episode 78: How youth and young adults are changing lives using JustServe

Episode 84: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Sister Patricia Holland, hosted by Sheri Dew, Part 1 — Service, health, faith and devotion to Jesus Christ

Episode 90: Deseret News family policy reporter talks about her youth and what she learned about ‘seeing’ from blind parents

Episode 94: New Relief Society President Camille N. Johnson on how understanding divine nature and purpose leads to lasting happiness

Episode 96: Approaching his 90th birthday, President Dallin H. Oaks reflects on the lessons learned in nine decades

Episode 99: Former federal Judge Thomas B. Griffith on the importance of religious liberty and political civility

Episode 106: The Young Men general presidency on how the new ‘For the Strength of the Youth’ guide helps youth choose Christ

Episode 107: Rabbi Meir Soloveichik on connecting to other faiths through scripture and shared principles

Episode 110: The first 2 women appointed to the Church’s Military Advisory Committee discuss serving Church and country

Episode 115: A historical visit to Bethlehem at the Savior’s birth, with BYU Professor Dr. Matthew Grey

Subscribe to the Church News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS or wherever you get podcasts.