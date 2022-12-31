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Podcast

Revisit 2022 highlights from episodes of the Church News podcast, including interviews with Church leaders and members

President Dallin H. Oaks, Sister Wendy Nelson, and others joined the Church News podcast in 2022

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The Church News podcast is available on Apple PodcastsAmazonGoogle PodcastsStitcherSpotifybookshelf PLUS or wherever you get podcasts. Church News
Sarah Jane Weaver
By Sarah Jane Weaver
Sarah Jane is editor of the Deseret News.

The Church News podcast is a weekly podcast that invites listeners to make a journey of connection with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the globe. The weekly podcast features Church leaders, members who are making a difference and writers from the Church News team.

The Church News podcast is available on Apple PodcastsAmazonGoogle PodcastsStitcherSpotifybookshelf PLUS or wherever you get podcasts.

Following are a few highlight episodes from 2022:

Episode 66: BYU athletic directors Tom Holmoe and Liz Darger on excellence in sports, BYU’s Honor Code, gospel principles; featuring Sheri Dew as guest host

See the transcript for episode 66 with BYU athletic directors Tom Holmoe and Liz Darger

Episode 67: Sister Nelson on being an eyewitness to President Nelson’s four years as Prophet

Read the transcript for episode 67 with Sister Wendy W. Nelson

Episode 72: Bishop Keith B. McMullin on key Christlike leadership principles that bless work, life and family

See the transcript for episode 72 with Bishop Keith B. McMullin

Episode 73: Incorporating spiritual strategies to forge emotional resilience, with David T. Morgan

Read the transcript for episode 73 with David T. Morgan

Episode 78: How youth and young adults are changing lives using JustServe

See the transcript for episode 78 with McKaylee Burton and Austin Bradley 

Episode 84: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Sister Patricia Holland, hosted by Sheri Dew, Part 1 — Service, health, faith and devotion to Jesus Christ

Read the transcript for episode 84 with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Sister Patricia Holland

Episode 90: Deseret News family policy reporter talks about her youth and what she learned about ‘seeing’ from blind parents

See the transcript for episode 90 with Deseret News family policy reporter Lois Collins

Episode 94: New Relief Society President Camille N. Johnson on how understanding divine nature and purpose leads to lasting happiness 

Read the transcript for episode 94 with Relief Society President Camille N. Johnson

Episode 96: Approaching his 90th birthday, President Dallin H. Oaks reflects on the lessons learned in nine decades

See the transcript for episode 96 with President Dallin H. Oaks

Episode 99: Former federal Judge Thomas B. Griffith on the importance of religious liberty and political civility

Read the transcript of episode 99 with former federal Judge Thomas B. Griffith 

Episode 106: The Young Men general presidency on how the new ‘For the Strength of the Youth’ guide helps youth choose Christ

See the transcript of episode 106 with the Young Men general presidency

Episode 107: Rabbi Meir Soloveichik on connecting to other faiths through scripture and shared principles

Read the transcript of episode 107 with Rabbi Meir Soloveichik

Episode 108: President M. Russell Ballard on how living the gospel requires ‘faith in every footstep,’ with guest host Sheri Dew

See the transcript for episode 108 with President M. Russell Ballard

Episode 110: The first 2 women appointed to the Church’s Military Advisory Committee discuss serving Church and country

Read the transcript of episode 110 with Army Lt. Col. Sonie Munson and Andrea Wagenbach

Episode 115: A historical visit to Bethlehem at the Savior’s birth, with BYU Professor Dr. Matthew Grey

See the transcript for episode 115 with BYU Professor Dr. Matthew Grey

Subscribe to the Church News podcast on Apple PodcastsAmazonGoogle PodcastsStitcherSpotifybookshelf PLUS or wherever you get podcasts.

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